Chicken soup or tomato soup? Dietitians say one is the healthier choice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

January is National Soup Month, and for many Americans, that means reaching for familiar comfort foods like chicken soup or tomato soup — but which one is actually healthier?

The nutritional profile of a bowl or cup of soup can run across the spectrum from healthy to fatty and caloric.

'AMERICAN KITCHEN' CHEF SERVES CREAMY ACORN SQUASH SOUP IN EDIBLE BOWLS 'THAT EVERYONE WILL LOVE'

Vandana Sheth, a plant-based dietitian and diabetes expert who lives in California, said that both soups can be comforting dishes. However, their nutrition profiles can vary widely based on ingredients and preparation.

"Choose versions with no added sugars, minimal saturated fat and lower sodium to keep them healthy. When able, enjoy homemade or minimally processed options with fresh vegetables, lean protein and other fiber-rich options," she said.

Chicken soup

Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based cardiology dietitian, said that a standard serving size of chicken noodle soup (about 1 cup) usually contains around 100–150 calories, with about 6–10 grams of protein and anywhere from 500 milligrams to more than 1500 milligrams of sodium.

EATING LEFTOVER PASTA MAY BE BETTER FOR YOUR BLOOD SUGAR THAN CONSUMING A FRESH BOWL, EXPERTS SAY

Beyond the numbers, Routhenstein said homemade chicken soup can provide lean protein, B vitamins and immune-supporting zinc.

Some studies suggest that chicken soup may help ease cold symptoms like nasal congestion and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

Still, not all chicken soups are created equal. Commercially prepared and even homemade versions can be high in sodium, which may negatively affect blood pressure, Routhenstein said.

HEALTHIEST RED MEATS TO EAT — AND HOW A CARDIOLOGIST SAYS TO PREPARE THEM

When buying premade chicken soup, she recommends checking labels for sodium content under 500 milligrams per serving and watching for added sugars and flavorings.

Similarly, when chicken soup is made with lean chicken, vegetables and a light broth, it can be a nutrient-rich option, Sheth said.

Sheth advises choosing broth-based soups with lean chicken and plenty of vegetables and limiting or avoiding cream-based varieties, which tend to be higher in saturated fat.

Tomato soup

Meanwhile, tomato soup offers a different nutritional profile.

3 SOUP RECIPES THAT ARE JUST LIKE SALADS, AS SHARED BY CHEFS AND AUTHORS

"Per 1 cup serving, you will get 70–150 calories depending on [whether] it's broth-based or cream-based, lycopene and vitamins A and C, which can help support eye health and immunity," Sheth said, noting that sodium content can range from 400 to 900 milligrams, especially with canned versions.

Compared to chicken soup, tomato soup trails on the protein scale, Sheth said.

Routhenstein highlighted lycopene as one of tomato soup's biggest benefits, noting that the antioxidant "may help with reducing inflammation, heart disease and immune health."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Lycopene has also been studied for its benefit [in reducing the] risk of prostate cancer. Tomato soup is also rich in vitamin C and potassium, which also protect heart and immune health," she added.

As with chicken soup, both dietitians stress the importance of keeping sodium and added sugars low.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Sheth recommends choosing packaged tomato soups where whole tomatoes make up the majority of ingredients to maximize nutrients.

Which is healthier?

If she had to choose, Routhenstein said she would opt for tomato soup, emphasizing its antioxidant content, while noting that preparation and ingredients make a significant difference.

Sheth said both soups can fit into a healthy diet when chosen carefully.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Chicken soup can be a better option when it comes to protein and keeping you feeling full," she said.

"Tomato soup is loaded with antioxidants and, while it's lower in protein, you can enjoy a bowl of tomato soup with a protein-rich side for a balanced meal."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Her bottom line: Choose lower-sodium versions at the store or make soup at home to better control salt and ingredients.