©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Beyond Meat launches 'meatier' plant-based burger

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
It’s grilling season and Beyond Meat wants you to take a bigger, juicier bite out of plants.

The vegetarian protein company has released a new version of its industry-upsetting burger, which it says looks, tastes and cooks more like beef than the original Beyond Burger.

The new "meatier" patty has marbling that “melts and tenderizes just like beef,” and uses apple extract to help deepen the brown color to better resemble hamburger meat, according to the press release.

The new formula uses coconut oil and cocoa butter for a juicier mouthfeel and a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins to give it a more fibrous texture.

The vegetarian meat company, which has blown up in the last few months, has been pushing toward offering a plant-friendly option that mimic meat so closely, people won’t know it’s not beef.

The meatier product started its rollout on Monday and will be in all stores nationwide by the end of the June — just in time for weekend cookouts.

News of the new burger didn't do much for the company's stock prices, however, as shares fell 13 percent upon Tuesday's opening bell.

