Food

Legendary pancake houses across the South continue to draw devoted crowds for decades

Five iconic breakfast spots across the South have built devoted followings through consistent cooking and distinctive menus

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
The Pioneer Woman whips up pancakes for the 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts Video

The Pioneer Woman whips up pancakes for the 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts

Chef Ree Drummond joins 'Fox & Friends' to share recipes from her new cookbook, 'The Essential Recipes,' and make pancakes with the hosts.

Few dining spots inspire loyalty quite like a great pancake house, where long lines and decades-old recipes are part of the appeal.

Southern Living, a lifestyle and food magazine, recently highlighted some of the most legendary pancake houses in the South.

The publication’s list focuses on longtime breakfast institutions that have built devoted followings through decades of consistent cooking, distinctive menus and deep local roots.

Stacked buttermilk pancakes with fruit and butter on the top.

Pancakes are served at breakfast spots across the South, where longtime institutions continue to draw loyal crowds. (iStock)

Here’s a look at five of the most iconic pancake houses in the South, according to the compiled list.

Old Sugar Mill Pancake House, De Leon Springs, Florida

Located inside De Leon Springs State Park, Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is known for its make-your-own pancakes.

Diners cook their own pancakes on griddles built into each table, choosing from several batter options and toppings.

Tripadvisor reviews frequently mention the fun, interactive setup along with views of the water near the restaurant.

Pancake Pantry, Nashville, Tennessee

Founded in 1961, Pancake Pantry has been serving breakfast in Nashville for more than six decades and is often marked by lines that stretch outside the door.

Pancake Pantry sign in Nashville, Tennessee.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Pancake Pantry is known for its long but fast-moving lines. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The restaurant operates two locations in the city, including downtown Nashville and Hillsboro Village.

The menu is centered on scratch-made pancakes, with more than 20 varieties available, along with eggs, omelets, waffles and other breakfast items, according to the restaurant's website.

"Don't be frightened off by the line. It moves fast," one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor.

Magnolia Pancake Haus, San Antonio, Texas

Opened in 2000, Magnolia Pancake Haus has become a well-known breakfast stop in the San Antonio area, operating multiple locations across the city.

The menu includes a wide range of breakfast options, but pancakes remain the focus, with varieties that include fruit, nuts and other add-ins.

Woman eating a stack of pancakes with her friend at the table.

Reviewers often praise these pancake houses for their distinctive menus and long-standing consistency. (iStock)

In online reviews, some diners have described the restaurant as a "must visit," with others saying the experience feels "like visiting family."

Joey’s Pancake House, Maggie Valley, North Carolina

Opened in 1966, Joey’s Pancake House has been part of Maggie Valley’s breakfast scene for decades, frequently mentioned by visitors as a regular stop when traveling through the area.

After closing briefly, the restaurant reopened under new ownership in 2018 and continues to serve a traditional breakfast menu.

Online reviews commonly highlight the fluffy pancakes and biscuits and gravy, with several diners noting that the meal is "worth the wait."

Woman holding a blue and white designed plate of blueberry pancakes.

These pancake houses are frequently mentioned in reviews as popular spots for locals and visitors alike. (iStock)

Ol’ South Pancake House, Fort Worth, Texas

Opened in the early 1960s, Ol’ South Pancake House has long been a fixture in Fort Worth and is open 24 hours a day.

Its around-the-clock hours have made it a late-night and early-morning staple for generations of diners.

The restaurant serves both traditional pancakes and a German-style pancake baked until puffed and golden, a menu item that has helped set it apart over the decades.

Diners frequently mention long lines during peak hours and single out the German pancake as a standout item, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

