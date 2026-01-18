Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Indiana football star and his brother turn their namesake burger into battle against MS

Mendoza Bros burger and breakfast sandwich sold at Bloomington restaurants help in fight against disease

By Peter Burke Fox News
Restaurant owner reveals Mendoza Bros. Burger ingredients that made ketchup an afterthought

Restaurant owner reveals Mendoza Bros. Burger ingredients that made ketchup an afterthought

Indiana restaurateur Ed Schwartzman shares the details about his newest menu item, revealing how smashed beef, melted cheese, grilled onions and an unconventional protein choice came together after hands-on testing with Fernando and Alberto Mendoza.

A specialty menu item near the Indiana University campus has grown into a meaningful fundraising effort rooted in family, food and football.

The Mendoza Bros. Burger — a Cuban-inspired collaboration between Indiana quarterbacks Fernando and Alberto Mendoza, plus Bloomington restaurateur Ed Schwartzman — is helping to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research in honor of the brothers' mother, Elsa Mendoza, who has battled the disease for nearly two decades.

"It's been amazing that we get to support our mother, who has MS, and her fight against that," Alberto Mendoza told Fox News Digital. "It's just been amazing to be able to raise awareness."

Fernando Mendoza has the undefeated Hoosiers potentially on the brink of winning the team's first national championship on Monday night against the Miami Hurricanes. Many who can't afford a ticket to the game may be watching from Bloomington — while also enjoying his namesake burger.

Indiana's starting quarterback said the burger represents how name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities can be used for something far bigger than personal or individual gain.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks Fernando and Alberto Mendoza warm up before a game.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza, left, and Alberto Mendoza are using NIL to help their mother, who has been battling MS. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"NIL can be seen in such a negative light," the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner told Fox News Digital. "Everyone [says], 'Oh, NIL, you're now paying the players. Paying the players has gotten overboard. It's not really for a good cause.' However, my thought is, 'Hey, I've been inspired by other college players. Let's do it for a good cause.'"

That cause, he said, is very close to home.

"All the proceeds of that burger that I would get goes to that research," he said. "I know how much it means to myself… and I also know how much it means to my mother."

The Mendoza Bros. Burger is sold at BuffaLouie's, while a companion — the Mendoza Bros. Cubano sandwich — is available at Gables Bagels, both owned by Schwartzman. 

Fernando Mendoza smiles while seated at the podium during the College Football Playoff National Championship's media day.

"All the proceeds of that burger that I would get [instead] go to [MS] research," Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, said of sales from the Mendoza Bros. Burger. (Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Each purchase contributes directly to MS research, with Schwartzman donating a percentage of the retail price and personally matching it.

"We donate 20% of the purchase to fight MS, and then we do a match," Schwartzman told Fox News Digital.

Tim Coetzee, president and CEO of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, headquartered in New York City, told Fox News Digital the Mendoza brothers' partnership with Schwartzman's restaurants "is a beautiful testament to their mother Elsa and the power of community."

The fundraising efforts have netted more than $150,000, Coetzee said in a statement.

Fernando and Alberto Mendoza are dressed in their Indiana Hoosiers football uniforms before a game.

The brothers' efforts have raised more than $150,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of their mother. (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

"We are extremely grateful to them for leading the charge and helping shine a spotlight on the MS community and on how everyone can help move us toward a world free of MS."

Schwartzman said he nearly passed on the initial email from the brothers' management team — assuming it was another request for money. Then he realized it was something different.

"They were obviously not looking for money," Schwartzman said. "They just wanted a local restaurant to partner with them for a good cause."

The burger reflects the Mendoza brothers' Cuban roots. There's no ketchup. Instead, Schwartzman and his team built it with smashed double patties, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mustard and a slice of hot ham on a buttered brioche bun.

"It works — all together works flawlessly," Schwartzman said.

The Mendoza Bros. Burger at BuffaLouie's.

The Mendoza Bros. Burger at BuffaLouie's in Bloomington, Indiana, is named after Hoosiers quarterbacks Fernando and Alberto Mendoza. Proceeds from burger sales go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (BuffaLouie's)

Fernando Mendoza also made a key decision early in the process, Schwartzman said. He insisted it be called the Mendoza Bros. Burger and not carry just his name.

The entire Indiana football program has embraced the food with a cause.

Kicker Josh Placzek said the Cuban breakfast sandwich is a fixture of the team's post-workout routines.

"It's delicious," he told Fox News Digital. "And it's supporting a great cause, so it's a win-win."

Alberto and Fernando Mendoza are embraced by Indiana players and fans after the Rose Bowl.

The Indiana football community has rallied behind the Mendoza brothers and their efforts to help combat MS. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Placzek said the initiative "speaks to the character" of the Mendoza brothers and their family.

"The Mendozas are using their popularity, their talent, to bring awareness to the disease that their mom has and are creating such a great movement," Placzek said.

A split photograph shows the Mendoza Bros. Cubano sandwich sold at Gables Bagels in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Mendoza Bros. Cubano breakfast sandwich is sold at Ed Schwartzman's Gables Bagels. (Ed Schwartzman)

As Indiana's football success has drawn attention to Bloomington, the burger's reach has grown — turning game-day traffic into tangible support for MS research.

"We're still fighting to find a cure," Alberto Mendoza said. "And hopefully my mom can be cured one day."

