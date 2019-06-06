New York Burger King delivered beef burgers to customers ordering Impossible Whoppers

We can’t believe it’s not not meat.

A Brooklyn-area Burger King has been allegedly delivering beef Whoppers to customers who ordered the meat-free Impossible Burger on the app Seamless — and not telling them.

The meat mix-up has reportedly been happening for a few weeks, despite the fact that New York City is not one of the locations that sells the Impossible Whopper. However, somehow a franchise in Williamsburg had the meat-free burger listed on its Seamless page. At one point, Eater reported, the Impossible Burger was rated the number one most popular item at the store.

According to Eater, the manager of the Burger King outpost would package up a normal beef Whopper for those who ordered the Impossible Burger online and then tell the Seamless delivery drivers to let the customers know that it was not vegetarian.

However, the drivers reportedly did not inform the customers of the swap. Eater also reported that the bag that contained the burger had “Impossible Burger” written on it, which added to the confusion of the customers.

One vegetarian customer, who had already ordered the meat-free burger twice, did not learn the truth until he went to the physical store and tried to order an Impossible Burger and was told they do not sell them.

“I was incredulous,” the customer, who requested to stay anonymous, said to Eater. “It’s maybe 20 percent poisoning. This is a city where there are a lot of reasons why people don’t eat [meat], from religion to health to ethics.”

The restaurant has since removed the Impossible Whopper from its Seamless page – though it is unknown how many people had attempted to order it and have unwittingly eaten meat.

A spokesperson for Burger King told Fox News in a statement that the listing of the burger at that location was a “technology error” from the franchise.

"The issue has been corrected and the item is no longer listed as an option until we officially bring the Impossible Whopper to New York. We apologize for any confusion this has caused. Any guests who ordered an Impossible Whopper through delivery in the New York area and have any questions may call 1-866-394-2493," the statement read.