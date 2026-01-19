Popular sandwich chain closes last location in Minnesota, offering fans one final bite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beloved Midwestern sandwich chain is shutting its last restaurant in Minnesota — and offering fans one last chance to stop by.

Milio's, a Wisconsin-based sandwich chain, is closing its 3813 W. 44th St. location in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Curran Kulseth, the general manager of the Milio's location, wrote a note on a local Facebook group this month saying the closure came "sooner than we all thought," according to Minnesota outlet Bring Me the News.

Kulseth reportedly pointed toward "happenings in the city and traffic dying down in January," though it is unclear if he was referring to the anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests and activity in Minneapolis specifically.

The manager added that the chain will be open for one last day on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

"We are doing this for you, so please make sure you come stop by, share your stories, take pictures and have one last Milio's sandwich with us. Thank you, Linden Hills and Edina," the note read.

Kulseth, speaking to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal in December, said that corporate decided to close the location for financial reasons.

Over the past few months, the chain reported less foot traffic than usual, Kulseth said — marking a revenue decrease of about $80,000.

"You all have been amazing, and I would love to stay open forever for you," Kulseth wrote in an earlier closure announcement, according to the Business Journal.

"But I'd be charging you $15 a sandwich and that's just not doable," he added.

The Linden Hills location had been open for nearly 20 years, according to the report.

The closure will leave Milio's with 15 locations left across Wisconsin and Iowa, according to the Business Journal.

The chain sells classic deli-style subs, offering everything from turkey and roast beef sandwiches to Italian-style meats, plus tuna salad and veggie options.

Some of Milio's sweet options also include white chocolate macadamia cookies, brownies and cookies made with Reese's Pieces, chocolate chips and salted caramel chunks.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Linden Hills restaurant for comment but was unable to connect with staff.

Milio's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.