Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Restaurants

Country music stars turn fame into flavor with booming restaurant ventures: See the list

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean among artists serving up Southern cuisine and live music

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Country star Riley Green celebrates grand opening of Kid Rock's new Nashville restaurant Video

Country star Riley Green celebrates grand opening of Kid Rock's new Nashville restaurant

Musicians Kid Rock and Riley Green join 'Fox & Friends' co-host Steve Doocy for breakfast ahead to preview the grand opening of Rock's new restaurant 'The Detroit Cowboy.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nashville is known for country music and great food — with many of its biggest stars finding a way to combine the two.

Several country artists have launched restaurants that pair Southern fare with live music, creating fan hubs that double as steady income streams beyond touring and royalties. 

CHI-CHI'S ICONIC MEXICAN CHAIN RETURNING WITH CHIMICHANGAS, DEEP-FRIED ICE CREAM

While many are rooted in the Music City, these venues now stretch from the West to the Southwest and beyond.

Here are some country stars who've turned food and music into restaurant empires. Fox News Digital reached out to all venues noted below for comment. 

Split image of Blake Shelton, burger, Miranda Lambert

Country music icons including Blake Shelton, at left, and Miranda Lambert, right, have turned their love of food and performing into thriving restaurant empires in Nashville and beyond. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; iStock; Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

1. Luke Bryan, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink

Luke Bryan owns Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, a restaurant and entertainment venue at 301 Broadway in downtown Nashville.

IS IT 'RUDE' TO BOX UP LEFTOVERS WHEN SOMEONE ELSE PAYS? FATHER-SON FEUD SPARKS DEBATE

Bryan told a South Carolina radio station in 2018 that the eatery is named after the bridge that goes over the Flint River in his hometown of Leesburg, Georgia — which he called "a special place for me."

Luke Bryan performing in his Nashville restaurant

Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink combines Southern favorites with live music in the heart of Nashville. (John Shearer/Getty Images for KP Entertainment)

"We wanted people to be able to come and go have a dining experience, go have a nightclub experience or just go have a honky-tonk experience," the "Play it Again" singer said.

AMERICA'S 5 BEST FAST-FOOD CHEESEBURGERS RANKED, FROM ICONIC CLASSICS TO NEWCOMERS

The restaurant has both dining and rooftop menus featuring burgers and beer can chicken.

2. Blake Shelton, Ole Red

The chart-topping country singer and former coach on "The Voice" co-owns Ole Red, a restaurant-and-music venue with locations in Tennessee, Las Vegas, Oklahoma and Orlando, Florida.

Blake Shelton playing Guitar at Ole Red

Blake Shelton's Ole Red chain offers fans live country music with region-inspired meals, from Nashville to Las Vegas. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Each location offers regional menus and live performances designed for a concert-style experience, according to the chain's website.

KFC BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE HONEY BBQ FLAVOR AS FAST-FOOD WARS HEAT UP

"I've been going to Las Vegas for 20 years now, and the one thing that I've noticed … is there's not enough country music venues," Shelton told People magazine in 2023. 

 3. Jason Aldean, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

Just steps away from Bryan's restaurant is Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

The Nashville location's website calls it an "ultimate destination for great food, live music and unforgettable experiences."

Shot of Jason Aldean's bar, Aldean performing

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar brings Southern cuisine and skyline views to Nashville's busy Broadway strip. (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Aldean's restaurant features Southern cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and rooftop views, the site states.

Additional locations include Gatlinburg, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

AFFORDABLE MENUS AND SMALLER PORTIONS NEED TO BE OFFERED BY RESTAURANTS, CELEBRITY CHEF INSISTS

"As somebody that came up playing in clubs, I know how important it is to have an outlet to play," Aldean said in a news release after opening the Las Vegas location in 2024. "It's not only a cool bar, but also cool for artists and out-of-town acts who can get booked here."

4. Kid Rock, The Detroit Cowboy

The Detroit Cowboy, co-owned by Kid Rock, focuses on seafood and steak, including raw bar offerings and steak tartare.

Kid Rock, interior of Detroit Cowboy

Kid Rock's Nashville restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy, focuses on seafood, steak and a laid-back dining vibe. (Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Detroit Cowboy)

The Nashville restaurant opened earlier this summer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Kid Rock described it as a laid-back place where customers can "come for some good food and chill."

5. Miranda Lambert, Casa Rosa

A Texas native, Miranda Lambert opened her Tex-Mex restaurant in 2021.

Casa Rosa calls itself "a little taste of Texas in Tennessee." It offers Texas-inspired favorites alongside Southern staples like Nashville hot chicken. 

Miranda Lambert performing in her restaurant

Casa Rosa, Miranda Lambert's Nashville restaurant, serves "a little taste of Texas in Tennessee." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Green Room PR)

It also features live music and sits near other Broadway celebrity eateries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

6. Dierks Bentley, Whiskey Row

Dierks Bentley owns Whiskey Row, with locations in Arizona, Denver and Tennessee.

The restaurant chain opened its first location in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2013. It serves "classic Southern dishes that feel like home, with an elevated Whiskey Row twist," according to its website. 

Dierks Bentley next to exterior shot of his restaurant

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row chain serves "classic Southern dishes" with an upbeat live music atmosphere. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row Nashville; Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the Nashville location opened on Broadway in 2018, Nashville Noise reported that Bentley called it a "full-circle moment."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"When I first moved to Nashville, Broadway was my second home," Bentley said.

Honorable mention: Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill

Though Toby Keith didn't own Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, the late singer's name is licensed to the brand, according to Forbes.

He was diagnosed with stomach cancer — and passed away in 2024.

Toby Keith bar logo

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill carries the late singer's name through a licensing deal. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)

The restaurants serve classic comfort food, including ribeye steaks and fried bologna sandwiches, "one of Toby's personal favorites," according to the website, with two locations in Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed reporting. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue