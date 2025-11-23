Country music stars turn fame into flavor with booming restaurant ventures: See the list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nashville is known for country music and great food — with many of its biggest stars finding a way to combine the two.

Several country artists have launched restaurants that pair Southern fare with live music, creating fan hubs that double as steady income streams beyond touring and royalties.

While many are rooted in the Music City, these venues now stretch from the West to the Southwest and beyond.

Here are some country stars who've turned food and music into restaurant empires. Fox News Digital reached out to all venues noted below for comment.

1. Luke Bryan, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink

Luke Bryan owns Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, a restaurant and entertainment venue at 301 Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Bryan told a South Carolina radio station in 2018 that the eatery is named after the bridge that goes over the Flint River in his hometown of Leesburg, Georgia — which he called "a special place for me."

"We wanted people to be able to come and go have a dining experience, go have a nightclub experience or just go have a honky-tonk experience," the "Play it Again" singer said.

The restaurant has both dining and rooftop menus featuring burgers and beer can chicken.

2. Blake Shelton, Ole Red

The chart-topping country singer and former coach on "The Voice" co-owns Ole Red, a restaurant-and-music venue with locations in Tennessee, Las Vegas, Oklahoma and Orlando, Florida.

Each location offers regional menus and live performances designed for a concert-style experience, according to the chain's website.

"I've been going to Las Vegas for 20 years now, and the one thing that I've noticed … is there's not enough country music venues," Shelton told People magazine in 2023.

3. Jason Aldean, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

Just steps away from Bryan's restaurant is Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

The Nashville location's website calls it an "ultimate destination for great food, live music and unforgettable experiences."

Aldean's restaurant features Southern cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and rooftop views, the site states.

Additional locations include Gatlinburg, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

"As somebody that came up playing in clubs, I know how important it is to have an outlet to play," Aldean said in a news release after opening the Las Vegas location in 2024. "It's not only a cool bar, but also cool for artists and out-of-town acts who can get booked here."

4. Kid Rock, The Detroit Cowboy

The Detroit Cowboy, co-owned by Kid Rock, focuses on seafood and steak, including raw bar offerings and steak tartare.

The Nashville restaurant opened earlier this summer.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Kid Rock described it as a laid-back place where customers can "come for some good food and chill."

5. Miranda Lambert, Casa Rosa

A Texas native, Miranda Lambert opened her Tex-Mex restaurant in 2021.

Casa Rosa calls itself "a little taste of Texas in Tennessee." It offers Texas-inspired favorites alongside Southern staples like Nashville hot chicken.

It also features live music and sits near other Broadway celebrity eateries.

6. Dierks Bentley, Whiskey Row

Dierks Bentley owns Whiskey Row, with locations in Arizona, Denver and Tennessee.

The restaurant chain opened its first location in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2013. It serves "classic Southern dishes that feel like home, with an elevated Whiskey Row twist," according to its website.

When the Nashville location opened on Broadway in 2018, Nashville Noise reported that Bentley called it a "full-circle moment."

"When I first moved to Nashville, Broadway was my second home," Bentley said.

Honorable mention: Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill

Though Toby Keith didn't own Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, the late singer's name is licensed to the brand, according to Forbes.

He was diagnosed with stomach cancer — and passed away in 2024.

The restaurants serve classic comfort food, including ribeye steaks and fried bologna sandwiches, "one of Toby's personal favorites," according to the website, with two locations in Oklahoma.

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed reporting.