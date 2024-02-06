Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Country singer Toby Keith dead at 62

Toby Keith had been diagnosed with stomach cancer

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62, his family wrote in a statement posted to his website and social media accounts early Tuesday.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," the statement read.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

TOBY KEITH RETURNS TO CONCERT STAGE AFTER STOMACH CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Toby Keith rocks cowboy hat and leather jacket on stage

Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62. (Jason Kempin)

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

TOBY KEITH’S FAITH WAS HIS 'ROCK' FOLLOWING STOMACH CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'I JUST PRAY'

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy."

