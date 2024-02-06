Country singer Toby Keith dead at 62

Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62, his family wrote in a statement posted to his website and social media accounts early Tuesday.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," the statement read.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy."