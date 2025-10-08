Expand / Collapse search
FOOD

KFC brings back fan-favorite honey BBQ flavor as fast-food wars heat up

Here's the history of the nostalgic flavor as popular brands fight for consumer attention

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
KFC recently brought back an old-school sauce that's got fans raving — and reminiscing. The brand's Original Honey BBQ sauce rolled out at KFC locations nationwide Oct. 6. 

In a statement, the company said the sauce was originally introduced in the late 1990s and has been "one of the most requested menu demands of all time."

It went on, "Over time, fans have taken to social media begging for its comeback, trading copycat recipes and reminiscing about the one-of-a-kind sauce."

"Now, after years of anticipation, KFC is finally giving the people what they want."

Fans can revisit the sauce in the form of KFC's Chicken Sandwich or the Original Honey BBQ Combo with a biscuit and coleslaw.

Split image of Honey BBQ chicken and 90s KFC exterior

KFC's Original Honey BBQ sauce has returned nationwide, giving longtime fans a taste of 1990s nostalgia. (KFC; HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to KFC for more insight into the sauce's popularity.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., said in a statement the sauce "wasn't just a menu offering."

"When you pair that flavor with a fresh twist … it’s a recipe for success."

It "became a cultural touchstone that fans have been craving and asking us to bring back for years," said Tan-Gillespie.

"What better way to continue our KFC comeback than to bring back this legendary flavor and reintroduce it in a bigger and bolder way — on everything."

People eating at KFC restaurant in 1990s

The fan-favorite KFC sauce, first launched in the 1990s, is tapping into a wave of nostalgia. (Alain BUU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Fans raved about the sauce on social media, joining a growing group of diners celebrating the return of throwback menu items.

"I gotta check out the old honey bbq wings from kfc," one X user wrote.

"KFC brought the honey bbq wings back, what a time to be ALIVE!" another chimed in.

People eating at KFC restaurant in 1990s

One KFC customer said the sauce’s comeback reminded her of her childhood meals from the late '90s. (Alain BUU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

One customer said the new sauce reminded her of her youth.

"And those honey bbq wings from KFC … [They] brought me back to my childhood," she wrote.

Nuts for nostalgia

KFC is far from the only chain banking on nostalgia these days as competing restaurants fight for consumer attention.

Red Lobster recently revived fan favorites like popcorn shrimp and hush puppies, while Chi-Chi's Mexican Restaurant is reopening locations after shuttering in 2004.

So what's driving the buzz? 

KFC logo in 2025 restaurant

Fans flooded social media with posts celebrating the return of KFC’s famous Original Honey BBQ flavor. (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Cookbook author and Southern cooking expert Vera Stewart shared thoughts with Fox News Digital about the trend. 

Stewart, who hosts the nationally syndicated program "The VeryVera Show," noted that KFC's Original Honey BBQ sauce represents "quintessential Southern goodness."

The sauce "resonates because it’s rooted in classic Southern barbecue flavors — sweet, smoky and tangy," she said.

"When you pair that flavor with a fresh twist, like crunchy chicken tenders coated in the familiar sauce, it’s a recipe for success."

New Yorkers walk past KFC logo

The return of KFC's Original Honey BBQ sauce taps into a broader trend of food nostalgia. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The cooking personality added that people generally love revisiting old favorites "in a fresh way," which is tied to the connections between taste and memory.

"Taste and smell are powerful drivers of nostalgia, so it’s no surprise that familiar favorites often make a comeback in the food world," she said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

