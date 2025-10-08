KFC brings back fan-favorite honey BBQ flavor as fast-food wars heat up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

KFC recently brought back an old-school sauce that's got fans raving — and reminiscing. The brand's Original Honey BBQ sauce rolled out at KFC locations nationwide Oct. 6.

In a statement, the company said the sauce was originally introduced in the late 1990s and has been "one of the most requested menu demands of all time."

It went on, "Over time, fans have taken to social media begging for its comeback, trading copycat recipes and reminiscing about the one-of-a-kind sauce."

"Now, after years of anticipation, KFC is finally giving the people what they want."

Fans can revisit the sauce in the form of KFC's Chicken Sandwich or the Original Honey BBQ Combo with a biscuit and coleslaw.

Fox News Digital reached out to KFC for more insight into the sauce's popularity.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., said in a statement the sauce "wasn't just a menu offering."

"When you pair that flavor with a fresh twist … it's a recipe for success."

It "became a cultural touchstone that fans have been craving and asking us to bring back for years," said Tan-Gillespie.

"What better way to continue our KFC comeback than to bring back this legendary flavor and reintroduce it in a bigger and bolder way — on everything."

Fans raved about the sauce on social media, joining a growing group of diners celebrating the return of throwback menu items.

"I gotta check out the old honey bbq wings from kfc," one X user wrote.

"KFC brought the honey bbq wings back, what a time to be ALIVE!" another chimed in.

One customer said the new sauce reminded her of her youth.

"And those honey bbq wings from KFC … [They] brought me back to my childhood," she wrote.

Nuts for nostalgia

KFC is far from the only chain banking on nostalgia these days as competing restaurants fight for consumer attention.

Red Lobster recently revived fan favorites like popcorn shrimp and hush puppies, while Chi-Chi's Mexican Restaurant is reopening locations after shuttering in 2004.

So what's driving the buzz?

Cookbook author and Southern cooking expert Vera Stewart shared thoughts with Fox News Digital about the trend.

Stewart, who hosts the nationally syndicated program "The VeryVera Show," noted that KFC's Original Honey BBQ sauce represents "quintessential Southern goodness."

The sauce "resonates because it’s rooted in classic Southern barbecue flavors — sweet, smoky and tangy," she said.

"When you pair that flavor with a fresh twist, like crunchy chicken tenders coated in the familiar sauce, it’s a recipe for success."

The cooking personality added that people generally love revisiting old favorites "in a fresh way," which is tied to the connections between taste and memory.

"Taste and smell are powerful drivers of nostalgia, so it’s no surprise that familiar favorites often make a comeback in the food world," she said.