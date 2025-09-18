America's 5 best fast-food cheeseburgers ranked, from iconic classics to newcomers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cheeseburger has been an American favorite for nearly a century, and it has its own special day.

Sept. 18 marks National Cheeseburger Day in the United States. Though the origins of the beloved dish are murky, many believe the cheeseburger was created in the 1920s before becoming an American staple in the 1940s.

The combination of grilled beef, creamy American cheese and juicy pickles on a soft bun makes it a staple from barbecues to fast-food drive-thrus.

If you feel like celebrating, Chowhound has ranked five of the best fast-food cheeseburgers across the U.S.

See the picks below.

1. Culver's ButterBurger

The deliciousness of Culver's ButterBurger — and the popularity surrounding it — is a point of pride for many Midwesterners.

Culver's describes the ButterBurger as "a family specialty with a little extra."

"We use only fresh, never frozen beef, seared on a grill after you order," the Wisconsin-based chain's website states. "Topped with real American cheese made in Wisconsin and served on a lightly buttered, toasted bun."

While prices vary by location, ButterBurgers are generally affordable, with Culver's site listing it at $5.50.

2. Shake Shack's ShackBurger

The ShackBurger is the signature burger of Shake Shack, a chain that began in New York but has since expanded to 30 states.

Shake Shack's website describes the made-to-order burger as having "a quarter pound per patty of 100% Angus beef."

The burger also features American cheese, tomato, lettuce and the chain's signature ShackSauce, all on a toasted potato bun.

The ShackBurger can cost between $8 and $11, depending on your location and whether you opt for two patties.

3. Cheeseburger from Five Guys

Many Americans flock to Five Guys for its delicious burgers and fries — plus the barrels of peanuts and quaint checkered decor.

The Virginia-based chain boasts 2,000 locations worldwide, per its website, and its cheeseburger reigns as one of its most popular meals.

The burger features "American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun," the website states.

A Five Guys cheeseburger can cost upwards of $11, making it an expensive choice but one that's still a favorite.

4. Our Burger from Wahlburgers

The Our Burger from Wahlburgers features a certified Angus Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, per the chain's website.

Started by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Paul and Donnie, the chain also adds a helping of Wahl Sauce, a ketchup-based sauce, to each Our Burger order.

The burger costs between $9 and $11, depending on location.

5. McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese debuted nationally in 1973 and has been a staple for McDonald's fans since.

"Each Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger features a ¼-lb. of 100% fresh beef that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order," McDonald's website states.

"Each fresh beef burger is seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper, sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles and two slices of melty American cheese on a sesame seed bun."

A Quarter Pounder with Cheese is also one of the most budget-friendly cheeseburgers. It can cost between $5 and $7, depending on the location.

An expert's perspective

Although the Quarter Pounder with Cheese was ranked fifth, a Georgia-based restaurateur told Fox News Digital that it stood out to him the most.

Donnie Gale, director of culinary at Big Table Restaurants, said the burger "has stood the test of time and done so on a global stage."

"I spent years traveling overseas, and no matter the country, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese was a taste of home," he said.

"To this day, the first bite of a Quarter Pounder instantly brings me back to the day I convinced my mother I was too old for Happy Meals and wanted a Quarter Pounder. She said yes, and the rest is history."