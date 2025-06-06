Expand / Collapse search
Breakfast

Kid Rock opens new Nashville restaurant and enjoys 'breakfast' in the afternoon

The Detroit Cowboy receives praise from President Trump, who calls it a 'very friendly MAGA establishment'

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Country star Riley Green celebrates grand opening of Kid Rock's new Nashville restaurant

Country star Riley Green celebrates grand opening of Kid Rock's new Nashville restaurant

Musicians Kid Rock and Riley Green join 'Fox & Friends' co-host Steve Doocy for breakfast ahead to preview the grand opening of Rock's new restaurant 'The Detroit Cowboy.'

What does Kid Rock eat for breakfast? Perhaps the better question is: When does he eat it?

The American musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, told "Fox & Friends" this week that he eats his breakfast in the afternoon.

"I have breakfast at 1 p.m. or 5 p.m.," Kid Rock said during a live interview with Fox News' Steve Doocy at the singer's new Nashville restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

Doocy pushed back a bit.

"Well, that's not breakfast," he said. "That's lunch."

Kid Rock smiles while wearing dark sunglasses and a white hat at the White House.

Singer Kid Rock, shown above at the White House, revealed on "Fox & Friends" that he likes to eat breakfast in the afternoon. "It's breakfast," he said. "I just eat at a different time." (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kid Rock suggested otherwise.

"It's breakfast. I just eat at a different time."

Kid Rock's newest venture is a steak, seafood and fine-dining establishment in partnership with Joe Muer, a restaurateur from Kid Rock's hometown of Detroit. 

It's filled with memorabilia from Kid Rock's musical career.

Writing on a mirror at Kid Rock's The Detroit Cowboy restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, reads, "Go Where You're Celebrated Not Tolerated."

The motto of Kid Rock's The Detroit Cowboy is emblazoned on the mirror of his new Nashville restaurant: "Go Where You're Celebrated Not Tolerated." (Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Detroit Cowboy)

There is also a mirror on the wall with an inscription that reads, "Go Where You're Celebrated Not Tolerated."

Kid Rock told "Fox & Friends" it's the restaurant's motto.

"Years ago, I had a spot in Detroit and there's a few bad actors there [who] tried to get me involved with the cancel culture and all that stuff, so I didn't renew my lease," he said. 

People gather inside Kid Rock's The Detroit Cowboy restaurant in Nashville.

Kid Rock said The Detroit Cowboy is a restaurant where diners can "come for some good food and chill." (Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Detroit Cowboy)

Kid Rock said his new restaurant is a place where customers can "come for some good food and chill."

A grand-opening celebration for the restaurant was held on Tuesday night. 

Kid Rock and Dennis Quaid, left to right, pose for a photograph at the grand opening event for Kid Rock's The Detroit Cowboy restaurant.

Kid Rock is pictured with "Reagan" actor Dennis Quaid, right. They attended the grand-opening celebration for Kid Rock's The Detroit Cowboy restaurant. (Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Detroit Cowboy)

Among those in attendance were "Reagan" actor Dennis Quaid and Grammy Award-winning singer Lee Greenwood, who performed at the event.

The restaurant has even received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who wrote about it in a Truth Social post this past Monday night. 

Kid Rock wearing a patriotic suit in the Oval Office with Trump

Kid Rock is shown visiting President Trump at the White House this spring.  (White House)

"Congratulations to my friend, Kid Rock (I call him Bob!), on the Grand Opening of his new Nashville restaurant, 'The Detroit Cowboy,'" Trump wrote. 

"I hear it is a very friendly MAGA establishment, and look forward to going there sometime soon," the president also wrote.

Kid Rock on stage

Kid Rock performs at a Trump 2020 rally on Sept. 14, 2020, in Harrison, Michigan.  (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Kid Rock was with Trump at the White House in late March for the signing of an executive order targeting unfair scalping of concert tickets.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 