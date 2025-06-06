Kid Rock opens new Nashville restaurant and enjoys 'breakfast' in the afternoon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What does Kid Rock eat for breakfast? Perhaps the better question is: When does he eat it?

The American musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, told "Fox & Friends" this week that he eats his breakfast in the afternoon.

"I have breakfast at 1 p.m. or 5 p.m.," Kid Rock said during a live interview with Fox News' Steve Doocy at the singer's new Nashville restaurant, The Detroit Cowboy. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Doocy pushed back a bit.

"Well, that's not breakfast," he said. "That's lunch."

Kid Rock suggested otherwise.

"It's breakfast. I just eat at a different time."

Kid Rock's newest venture is a steak, seafood and fine-dining establishment in partnership with Joe Muer, a restaurateur from Kid Rock's hometown of Detroit.

It's filled with memorabilia from Kid Rock's musical career.

There is also a mirror on the wall with an inscription that reads, "Go Where You're Celebrated Not Tolerated."

Kid Rock told "Fox & Friends" it's the restaurant's motto.

"Years ago, I had a spot in Detroit and there's a few bad actors there [who] tried to get me involved with the cancel culture and all that stuff, so I didn't renew my lease," he said.

Kid Rock said his new restaurant is a place where customers can "come for some good food and chill."

A grand-opening celebration for the restaurant was held on Tuesday night.

Among those in attendance were "Reagan" actor Dennis Quaid and Grammy Award-winning singer Lee Greenwood, who performed at the event.

The restaurant has even received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who wrote about it in a Truth Social post this past Monday night.

"Congratulations to my friend, Kid Rock (I call him Bob!), on the Grand Opening of his new Nashville restaurant, 'The Detroit Cowboy,'" Trump wrote.

"I hear it is a very friendly MAGA establishment, and look forward to going there sometime soon," the president also wrote.

Kid Rock was with Trump at the White House in late March for the signing of an executive order targeting unfair scalping of concert tickets.