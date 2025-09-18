Costco shoppers rave over seasonal pie that's nearly 4 pounds and less than $6

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive holiday favorite is back on shelves at Costco and fans are celebrating its low price, which hasn't budged in years.

The legendary Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie has officially returned to many of the big-box stores across the country, weighing in at 58 ounces – nearly four pounds – and stretching 12 inches across.

The Thanksgiving favorite features a signature recipe, is baked fresh in-house and is still selling for just $5.99.

Packing 320 calories and 31 grams of sugar per serving, the pie is made with pumpkin, sugar and eggs and is baked in a flaky crust.

Sarah Margaret Sandlin, a North Carolina-based content creator known online as @SarahMargaretEats, said that she saw the famous pie on TikTok and knew she had to run and try it.

In a TikTok video, Sandlin and her mom, Meg, dug into the treat before even leaving the Costco parking lot.

"This thing is humongous!" Sandlin said.

The mother-daughter duo each stuck a fork into the center of the creamy pie and squirted whipped cream on top.

"Cheers!" they said before taking a bite. "So good," Sandlin's mom gushed.

"My mom and I both love pumpkin pie, so this was a must for us," Sandlin told Fox News Digital. Another must for them is the whipped cream on top, she said.

"I definitely think this pie would be great for the holidays, whether it's Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or a holiday party," Sandlin added. "It's so yummy and a great price too! I'm so happy it's $5.99 and no price increase this year."

Many noted online that they couldn't make a pie for that low price, sharing tips for the Costco find.

"Buy as many as you want, slice and freeze."

"Someone tell me how they can sell this for only $5.99? It is the best deal!!!" one person exclaimed on Instagram.

"Pro tip: it freezes beautifully," one Reddit user said on the subreddit r/Costco. "Buy as many as you want, slice and freeze. Pie long after pumpkin season is over!"

Many suggest wrapping the slices in plastic wrap, putting them in a Ziploc bag or using a vacuum sealer before popping them in the freezer.

Another person commented, "I saw a TikToker get a cup of the vanilla soft serve and an extra cup at the food court, spoon a bit of the soft serve in the empty cup, put some of the pumpkin pie on top of the soft serve and repeat the layers until the cup is filled."

Others marveled at the size, with some even saying it's too big. Many report getting 12 to 15 slices out of the dessert.

"I'd buy one, but it's too big for a single guy," someone else wrote in a comment.

"It's hard to buy [a pie] this big when living alone," another person agreed.

Other people online said they wish Costco would sell single servings of the pie in its food courts.

One Redditor joked, "You can also re-use the pie pan as a manhole cover, engine oil catch pan or snow sled."

The Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie can be found in the bakery section near other classics such as apple pie, pastries and muffins. Costco's pumpkin pie season typically starts as early as late August and runs through Thanksgiving and into December.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.