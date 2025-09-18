Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Food-Drink

Costco shoppers rave over seasonal pie that's nearly 4 pounds and less than $6

Customers celebrate as 58-ounce Kirkland Signature pie hits shelves across the country

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Costco now offers a 'humongous' pumpkin pie, and the price will make your jaw drop Video

Costco now offers a 'humongous' pumpkin pie, and the price will make your jaw drop

Sarah Margaret Sandlin, a content creator in North Carolina, shows off Costco's latest autumn offering, a "humongous" pumpkin pie that only costs $5.99.

A massive holiday favorite is back on shelves at Costco and fans are celebrating its low price, which hasn't budged in years.

The legendary Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie has officially returned to many of the big-box stores across the country, weighing in at 58 ounces – nearly four pounds – and stretching 12 inches across.

The Thanksgiving favorite features a signature recipe, is baked fresh in-house and is still selling for just $5.99.

Packing 320 calories and 31 grams of sugar per serving, the pie is made with pumpkin, sugar and eggs and is baked in a flaky crust.

Sarah Margaret Sandlin, a North Carolina-based content creator known online as @SarahMargaretEats, said that she saw the famous pie on TikTok and knew she had to run and try it.

A hand picks up a giant Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie at Costco.

The jumbo pumpkin pies are nearly 4 pounds and 12 inches in diameter. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

In a TikTok video, Sandlin and her mom, Meg, dug into the treat before even leaving the Costco parking lot.

"This thing is humongous!" Sandlin said. 

The mother-daughter duo each stuck a fork into the center of the creamy pie and squirted whipped cream on top. 

"Cheers!" they said before taking a bite. "So good," Sandlin's mom gushed.

"My mom and I both love pumpkin pie, so this was a must for us," Sandlin told Fox News Digital. Another must for them is the whipped cream on top, she said.

A woman and her mother enjoy a large pumpkin pie from Costco.

Sarah Margaret Sandlin and her mom, Meg, enjoy the "humongous" pumpkin pie. (Sarah Margaret Sandlin/@sarahmargareteats)

"I definitely think this pie would be great for the holidays, whether it's Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or a holiday party," Sandlin added. "It's so yummy and a great price too! I'm so happy it's $5.99 and no price increase this year."

Many noted online that they couldn't make a pie for that low price, sharing tips for the Costco find.

"Buy as many as you want, slice and freeze."

"Someone tell me how they can sell this for only $5.99? It is the best deal!!!" one person exclaimed on Instagram.

"Pro tip: it freezes beautifully," one Reddit user said on the subreddit r/Costco. "Buy as many as you want, slice and freeze. Pie long after pumpkin season is over!"

Many suggest wrapping the slices in plastic wrap, putting them in a Ziploc bag or using a vacuum sealer before popping them in the freezer.

A woman holds a Kirkland Signature's giant pumpkin pie at Costco.

The giant pumpkin pies are a popular pick for Costco customers. The pies can be frozen and saved for later. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Another person commented, "I saw a TikToker get a cup of the vanilla soft serve and an extra cup at the food court, spoon a bit of the soft serve in the empty cup, put some of the pumpkin pie on top of the soft serve and repeat the layers until the cup is filled."

Others marveled at the size, with some even saying it's too big. Many report getting 12 to 15 slices out of the dessert.

"I'd buy one, but it's too big for a single guy," someone else wrote in a comment.

"It's hard to buy [a pie] this big when living alone," another person agreed.

Kirkland Signature's giant pumpkin pies are seen at a Costco.

The pies typically appear in late August and are on shelves through December. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Other people online said they wish Costco would sell single servings of the pie in its food courts.

One Redditor joked, "You can also re-use the pie pan as a manhole cover, engine oil catch pan or snow sled."

The Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie can be found in the bakery section near other classics such as apple pie, pastries and muffins. Costco's pumpkin pie season typically starts as early as late August and runs through Thanksgiving and into December.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.

Deirdre Bardolf is a Lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

