Costco customers campaign for return of beloved $1 treat despite new food court offerings

Costco's been rolling out plenty of new food court offerings this summer – but many of the wholesaler's most loyal fans are longing for an old favorite.

A recent discussion on Reddit focused on the long-gone $1 churro at Costco. This particular social media community is home to over 1.3 million Costco customers.

Costco has served churros on and off throughout the years. The treat fell of the food court menu in early 2024 to make way for the viral Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie. At the time, it sold for $1.49.

The recent Reddit post about the churro garnered some 5,500 likes, with over 300 members chiming in.

"Who misses the churro????" the original Reddit poster wrote.

"I miss the churro. When they were fresh and crisp, they were great," one person said. "Although neither compares to [the] toasted almond ice cream bar."

A different user wrote, "Us big ol' women down in San Antonio miss them."

Other commenters praised the original churro but said it changed for the worse after the 1990s.

"Churro was good until they changed the recipe and then it sucked," one Redditor wrote.

Another reminisced, "I miss the churro from the '90s. The one pictured was no bueno."

But some customers were unimpressed by the cinnamon-and-sugar dessert and called for the pre-churro pretzel offering.

"Reminder: The pretzels that the churro replaced were so much better," a customer said.

A different user wrote, "I will complain about them replacing the pretzel with the churro until the day I die."

A possible reason the churro hasn't been brought back may be the treat's low price tag.

Costco's signature $1.50 hot dogs have stayed at the same price since 1985.

This summer, Costco announced it would bring back its combo pizza – but in a slightly different form.

Priced at $6.99, the "Combo Calzone" is stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives and mushrooms.

Costco also recently began selling a frozen strawberry lemonade drink in its food courts.

The drink, made with real fruit and no artificial flavors or colors, costs $2.99 and is said to contain only 250 calories.

But the drink has received mixed reviews from the wholesaler's members.

"It's good but too sweet for me," one commenter wrote.

"Had one. It's a bit tart so be prepared! But refreshing," another member said.

Unsurprisingly, some members invoked the beloved churro.

"I want the churro back," one blunt customer said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed to this report.