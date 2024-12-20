Woman celebrates 106th birthday with Fireball Whisky shot: 'A lot of fun'

Florence "Fireball Flo" Hackman, the Ohio woman who went viral last year after she received shots to celebrate her birthday, recently turned 106 – and she is still drinking Fireball.

"Flo brightens our days and reminds us about all the fun and joy we can experience later in life," Kristen Kelly, executive director of the Traditions of Deerfield senior living facility in Loveland, Ohio, where Hackman lives, told Fox News Digital.

Hackman's happy attitude is "such an inspiring way to live, and we love her for it," Kelly said.

Born on Dec. 16, 1918, "Fireball Flo" credits her long life to a positive attitude.

"I just try to be nice to people and try to go one day at a time – that's all," Hackman said in a quote published by Traditions of Deerfield.

"If you get that one day in, then you can go on to the next one," she said.

"So that's what you've got to do – one day at a time – think what I've got to do today. You've got to keep moving as long as you can."

There may also be a genetic component to her longevity: Her mother lived to be 104.

In a video posted on Hackman's birthday, she can be seen thanking everyone for coming out to celebrate her and encouraging them to "have a lot of fun here."

Her family "always had a lot of fun, and I never got over that … So maybe that's why I'm here so long," she said with a chuckle.

Hackman appeared to heed her own advice.

She sang "Happy Birthday" and took a shot of liquor before blowing out the candles on her chocolate-frosted birthday cake.

The Ohio native and diehard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals was also recognized by the team on her birthday.

She hopes the Bengals, who are currently 6-8 and third in the AFC North, will make it back to the Super Bowl.

"Hope they go to the Super Bowl, and we sure would like that. That would be a big thing. And, I suppose, hopefully they do it while I'm still here," Hackman said.

Last year, in honor of her 105th birthday, Fireball sent Hackman 105 shots of its Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Fox News Digital reported at the time.