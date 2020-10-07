Georgia Chick-fil-A had $1G worth of used cooking oil stolen: Report

An unidentified person has reportedly stolen used cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A in Athens, Georgia.

The alleged thief reportedly dressed up like an employee of Valley Proteins, which collects and recycles animal processing food waste, including used cooking oils, according to student newspaper The Red & Black.

The stolen cooking oil was reportedly worth $1,000, the newspaper reported, citing an incident report by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

MCDONALD’S CUSTOMER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED, CAUSED LACERATION TO EMPLOYEE’S HEAD OVER WRONG ORDER

The Chick-fil-A location only found out about the theft after Valley Proteins called employees to inform them of the impersonator, according to the incident report.

The person reportedly stole the oil between Aug. 3 and Sept. 28.

CHICK-FIL-A IS STILL THE FAVORITE FAST FOOD CHAIN OF TEENS: SURVEY

According to The Red & Black, the impersonator “had some method of gaining access to the locked grease vault” and used a truck that had the Valley Proteins logo on it.

PIZZA HUT EMPLOYEE FILMED CHASING ROBBERY SUSPECTS AWAY WHILE BRANDISHING PIZZA CUTTER

However, the company reportedly said the truck did not actually belong to Valley Proteins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to a report from PennLive.com, cooking oil can be used to make biodiesel, after it is converted into what’s called “yellow grease.”

Last year, AL.com reported that $75 million worth of used cooking grease is stolen every year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS