Pizza Hut employee filmed chasing robbery suspects away while brandishing pizza cutter

A quick-thinking employee at a Pizza Hut in Houston turned the tables on a group of robbers by chasing them out of the store with a rather large, rather intimidating-looking pizza cutter.

The police are now hoping to charge the criminals with aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, the department’s Robbery Division released surveillance footage from the Aug. 29 incident on YouTube, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the fleeing suspects.

In the video, the three men can be seen entering the restaurant, including one with a crowbar who goes directly for one of the registers. One of the other suspects walks back into the kitchen area and subdues a worker holding a mezzaluna-style pizza cutter, prying it out of her hand and throwing it on the floor.

Seconds later, however, another employee picks up the large pizza cutter from the floor. One of the suspects attempts to snatch it away, but the employee pulls the pizza cutter out of his reach, and cocks her arm back behind her head. She is then seen chasing the three men out of the store.

The suspects left the restaurant empty-handed, police confirmed.

A representative for Pizza Hut was not immediately available to comment on the footage, although the Houston Police is currently looking to charge the three men with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon (crowbar).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips to www.crime-stoppers.org.