Chick-fil-A is still the favorite fast food chain of teens: Survey

Generation Z teens are still big fans of Chick-fil-A.

In a new survey conducted by the investment bank and institutional securities firm Piper Sandler Companies, the chicken-focused fast-food chain secured its number one spot as the favored restaurant for American teens.

Twenty-one percent of the survey’s 9,800 respondents chose Chick-fil-A as their preferred restaurant. The chain was previously ranked as number one in Piper Sandler’s last survey from April, which showed Chick-fil-A was the top pick among 5,200 teens at 22%.

This is the sixth consecutive time Chick-fil-A has snagged first place in the semi-annual survey.

Rounding out the top five spots on Piper Sandler’s latest survey though are Starbucks (10%), Chipotle (9%), Dunkin’ (4%) and McDonald’s (4%).

“While we are not surprised that overall teen spending was down again given the economic backdrop, we are seeing wallet share priorities change including increased share for video games & furniture/room accessories and decreased share for food & concerts/events,” reads a statement that accompanied the survey.

Between the time the survey took place, Aug. 19 and Sept. 22, a little more than three-quarters (76%) of the teenaged respondents indicated they went back to school either in a hybrid or fully virtual format. Moreover, 23% said they are not working because the coronavirus pandemic impacted their ability to work.

Only 33% of teens are currently employed part-time, according to the survey.

Additionally, the average age of the survey’s respondents was 15.8 throughout 48 states.

Of those who responded to the survey, 42% were from the South, 24% were from the Midwest, 24% were from the West and 10% were from the Northeast.

On average, these teenaged respondents came from homes that made $67,500 in household income.

Analysts who worked on putting together Piper Sandler’s 40th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey have estimated that Gen Z contributes approximately $830 billion to U.S. retail sales annually.

The survey found that teens are intending to dine-in more but visit retail stores less in the next six months, which may further help national fast food chains like Chick-fil-A.

