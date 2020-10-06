Expand / Collapse search


Chick-fil-A is still the favorite fast food chain of teens: Survey

Gen Z has chosen Chick-fil-A as a top restaurant for a 6th time in a row

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Generation Z teens are still big fans of Chick-fil-A.

In a new survey conducted by the investment bank and institutional securities firm Piper Sandler Companies, the chicken-focused fast-food chain secured its number one spot as the favored restaurant for American teens.

Twenty-one percent of the survey’s 9,800 respondents chose Chick-fil-A as their preferred restaurant. The chain was previously ranked as number one in Piper Sandler’s last survey from April, which showed Chick-fil-A was the top pick among 5,200 teens at 22%.

This is the sixth consecutive time Chick-fil-A has snagged first place in the semi-annual survey.

Rounding out the top five spots on Piper Sandler’s latest survey though are Starbucks (10%), Chipotle (9%), Dunkin’ (4%) and McDonald’s (4%).

“While we are not surprised that overall teen spending was down again given the economic backdrop, we are seeing wallet share priorities change including increased share for video games & furniture/room accessories and decreased share for food & concerts/events,” reads a statement that accompanied the survey.

Between the time the survey took place, Aug. 19 and Sept. 22, a little more than three-quarters (76%) of the teenaged respondents indicated they went back to school either in a hybrid or fully virtual format. Moreover, 23% said they are not working because the coronavirus pandemic impacted their ability to work.

Only 33% of teens are currently employed part-time, according to the survey.

American teens still like Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Chipotle, Dunkin' and McDonald's, according to Piper Sandler Companies' 40th "Taking Stock With Teens" survey. (iStock)

Additionally, the average age of the survey’s respondents was 15.8 throughout 48 states.

Of those who responded to the survey, 42% were from the South, 24% were from the Midwest, 24% were from the West and 10% were from the Northeast.

On average, these teenaged respondents came from homes that made $67,500 in household income.

Analysts who worked on putting together Piper Sandler’s 40th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey have estimated that Gen Z contributes approximately $830 billion to U.S. retail sales annually.

The survey found that teens are intending to dine-in more but visit retail stores less in the next six months, which may further help national fast food chains like Chick-fil-A.

