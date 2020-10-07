McDonald’s customer allegedly assaulted, caused laceration to employee’s head over wrong order

An assault at a McDonald’s in Indianapolis has police searching for a suspect.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman at a McDonald’s allegedly became verbally abusive to staff because her drive-thru order was incorrect, witnesses shared.

The woman entered the establishment angry and “continued to be irate” and then began throwing objects at the staff. One of the workers received a “laceration to her head” from the object.

Police officers arrived to the 7200 block of E. Washington Street, but the customer had already left.

The incident occurred on August 6, but police have been unable to apprehend a suspect and have turned to the community to help locate her.

In security photos shared from the police department, the alleged suspect appears to be yelling at staff. In one photo she is seen hoisting herself up on the counter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip via web at crimetips.org.

The woman faces potential charges of felony assault.