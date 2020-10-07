Expand / Collapse search
McDonald’s customer allegedly assaulted, caused laceration to employee’s head over wrong order

The altercation occurred in Indianapolis in August

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An assault at a McDonald’s in Indianapolis has police searching for a suspect.

The suspect has not been identified. 

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman at a McDonald’s allegedly became verbally abusive to staff because her drive-thru order was incorrect, witnesses shared.

The altercation took place in August, but police have recently asked the community to help find the suspect. 

The woman entered the establishment angry and “continued to be irate” and then began throwing objects at the staff. One of the workers received a “laceration to her head” from the object.

Police officers arrived to the 7200 block of E. Washington Street, but the customer had already left.

The woman yelled and threw objects at employees.

The incident occurred on August 6, but police have been unable to apprehend a suspect and have turned to the community to help locate her.

In security photos shared from the police department, the alleged suspect appears to be yelling at staff. In one photo she is seen hoisting herself up on the counter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip via web at crimetips.org.

The altercation allegedly began over a drive-thru order.

The woman faces potential charges of felony assault.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

