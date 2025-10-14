Dairy is making a comeback as a healthy 'superfood' that Americans just can't quit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More health-conscious Americans are showing renewed interest in dairy products.

From mixing protein shakes with Diet Coke to blending cottage cheese into pasta sauces, new viral hacks are touting potential health benefits without the sacrifice of dairy's rich flavor.

The trend isn't just online — it's changing what shoppers find in dairy aisles worldwide.

The global dairy-based protein market was valued at roughly $15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2033, according to market research firm IMARC Group.

Daniel Rehal, founder of the yogurt-based probiotic supplement Zoguri, told Fox News Digital that dairy "becomes a true superfood when fermented with beneficial bacteria."

"When we ferment dairy very carefully with beneficial bacteria like L. reuteri, it produces short-chain fatty acids and neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, leading to improved mood, energy and sleep," he said.

"Considering that up to 80% of your immune cells are in your gut, fermented dairy-based probiotics become essential for both physical and mental wellness. To me, that's the definition of a superfood," he added.

The Nebraska-based entrepreneur described fermented dairy as a "2,400-year-old prescription for better health that modern medicine is only now beginning to understand."

"For centuries, fermented dairy has been a cornerstone of healthy diets worldwide. We're now understanding why," he said.

Janelle Connell, a registered dietitian and personalized nutrition expert at the health testing company Viome, told Fox News Digital the benefits of dairy don't just stop at its protein content.

"[Dairy is] also a source of calcium, vitamin D and vitamin A. It can be found without added sugar, making [it] a satiating part of any meal," she said, adding that it also contains muscle-supporting amino acids.

But Connell cautioned that no food is universally healthy — and Viome has found that dairy appears to be harmful for nearly half of its million-plus customers.

"Each person has a unique gut microbiome, which dictates how they tolerate and use different foods and nutrients," she said.

"For some, it can be a valuable source of nutrients. For others, it can be an inflammatory trigger or difficult to digest. The only way to know for sure is to use advanced testing to see how dairy and all other foods impact your unique biology."

"Personal biology — not trends — should lead to your decision on incorporating dairy into your diet."

Connell suggested focusing on fermented dairy and staying away from raw milk.

While the latter can contain beneficial enzymes and bacteria, it also carries a higher risk of bacterial contamination.

"Fermented dairy can support the gut — only if it's well-tolerated by you," she said. "A diet rich in fermented foods can increase gut microbiome diversity and reduce inflammatory markers thanks to their probiotic content."

If you're not used to eating dairy and want to incorporate it back into your diet, Connell advises people to "test, don't guess."

"An at-home gut microbiome test, like Viome's, can help you understand how dairy foods impact you personally and whether they are the right foods to add to your routine," she said.

But, if you'd rather ease in gradually, Connell said to "start slowly with plain, fermented dairy."

"Fermented dairy, like yogurt or kefir, tends to be the most well-tolerated type of dairy," she said. "Look for options that indicate they contain live or active cultures and are without added sugars."

"Pair your dairy choice with a high-fiber food to nourish your gut microbes, like plain yogurt topped with fresh fruit and nuts, a kefir smoothie made with berries and greens, or a savory cottage cheese bowl topped with diced tomatoes and cucumbers."