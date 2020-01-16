Expand / Collapse search
Cheese slices ‘produce great fingerprints,’ Texas police discover

Alexandra Deabler
Cheddar is better...at helping police solve cases.

The Carrollton (Texas) Police Department has made a pretty sharp discovery – cheese slices apparently hold onto fingerprints pretty well.

According to the police department’s tweet, the groundbreaking discovery was prompted by a cheesy crime wave.

According to the police department’s tweet, the groundbreaking find was prompted by a cheesy crime wave that has apparently been hitting the city where people are covering cars in slices of the dairy product.

“You learn something new every day!” the tweet begins, before explaining, “Today we learned two things: 1. Covering cars in cheese slices is apparently the new trend in criminal mischief. 2. Cheese slices produce GREAT fingerprints.”

Along with the findings, the police department shared a photo of the edible evidence.

They did not share whether or not the fingerprints have led to Swiss justice -- or if the discovery is too gouda to be true.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.