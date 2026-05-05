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Fast Food

Popeyes brings back popular menu item for good, and not everyone is happy

Fried chicken chain challenges McDonald's as 'wrap battle' heats up over price and value

By Teresa Mull Fox News
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Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is bringing back its chicken wraps for good — despite mixed reactions from customers who either love the snack or say it falls short.

"Popeyes is bringing back the Chicken Wraps fans couldn't get enough of, and this time they're here to stay," the chain announced. "Starting May 4, Popeyes Chicken Wraps ($3.99) return to menus nationwide as a permanent offering."

The wraps come in three "signature flavors": Classic, Spicy and a new Blackened Ranch option. 

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They include lettuce, cheese and a pickle wrapped in a tortilla.

"We know our guests are looking for convenience without sacrificing great taste and value, which is why we're thrilled to be giving Popeyes Chicken Wraps a permanent place on the menu year-round," Peter Perdue, president of Popeyes U.S. and Canada, said in a statement.

A customer ordering food at a Popeyes restaurant counter in Austin Texas

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has brought back its fan-favorite chicken wraps as a permanent addition to the menu. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Fans of the fast-food chain's chicken wraps rejoiced on social media that they are no longer a "limited-edition" offering.

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"I. Have. Been. Waiting," wrote one Instagram user.

"It's good, but not great."

Another commented, "The way I was just about to comment and say bring the wraps back ... love you so deep."

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Others, however, echoed the criticisms that came when Popeyes originally launched the item in 2025, sparking a so-called "wrap" battle with McDonald's snack wraps.

A promotional image shows three of the different Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chicken wraps from 2025.

Popeyes began offering three versions of its chicken wraps for a limited time last year before adding them to the menu permanently. (Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)

"They're all 2 bites of food, useless," one Instagram user wrote about the Popeyes wraps.

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"It's good, but not great — the proportions are off," wrote another.

Popeyes restaurant building with signage in Miami Florida

Customers had mixed feelings about the return of Popeyes' wraps. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

McDonald's wraps — offered in Ranch and Spicy flavors — have been a permanent menu item since July 2025. Priced at $2.99, they are a dollar cheaper than Popeyes' version.

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In its announcement about the chicken wrap, Popeyes also revealed that guests "can turn their wrap into a meal" as part of a bundle deal featuring two wraps and a premium lemonade for $9.99.

Other new menu items Popeyes just introduced in time for summer include two types of limited-edition BBQ chicken sandwiches.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Popeyes for comment.

Teresa Mull is a freelance writer with the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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