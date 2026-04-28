Common grilling mistake could strip fish of key nutrients and ruin your meal, experts warn

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One type of fish may not be ideal for the grill — even though it's a popular choice.

Saeng Douangdara, a Lao-American chef and food content creator, recently told The Takeout that fish fillets are best left off the grill grates.

Fillets are boneless cuts of fish, typically sliced lengthwise.

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They're a popular choice for home cooks looking to avoid dealing with bones or breaking down a whole fish.

The chef described fish fillets as "rather delicate and will most likely fall apart in the process," The Takeout reported.

When grilling a whole fish, Douangdara said he starts by pat-drying and gutting it.

Then, the chef recommends covering it "generously" with coarse salt and, in a Lao twist, stuffing the fish's mouth with makrut lime leaves and lemongrass.

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He emphasizes preheating the grill, noting that it's the main factor in preventing sticking.

"For anyone new to grilling fish and who doesn't want to take the risk of not having dinner because the fish fell apart during the process, check out [the] grilling baskets that can easily be flipped and removed off the grill with ease," he suggested.

If grilled fillets are still a must, Douangdara said they can still work on the grill — as long as the fillets are thick and the grill is hot.

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"In scenarios where the fillet is thick, you could get away with grilling as long as the grill is very hot and oiled up, cooking the oiled skin side-down first," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Douangdara for further comment.

"Cooking method does affect nutritional value, and it's worth calling out."

Grilling fish at high heat can actually reduce some nutritional benefits, said Whitney Stuart, a Texas-based dietitian and diabetes educator at Whitness Nutrition.

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"Cooking method does affect nutritional value, and it's worth calling out," Stuart told Fox News Digital.

Grilling fish at high heat on the grate can cause "omega-3 degradation and charring that introduces heterocyclic amines (HCAs)," she said.

When the fillet breaks apart and falls through the grill grates, this can cause "significant protein and moisture loss," Stuart noted.

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The type of fish also matters, she said, with wild salmon, sardines and mackerel offering the highest levels of anti-inflammatory omega-3s.

Stuart recommends cooking with a foil packet, grill basket or a cedar plank to preserve "both the structural integrity of the fillet and its nutritional profile."

"Lower and slower wins here," she advised.

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"Poaching and steaming are technically the gentlest methods for omega-3 retention, but properly executed grilling with a barrier still outperforms deep-frying, which adds oxidized fats and significantly changes the overall nutritional picture."