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Grilling

Common grilling mistake could strip fish of key nutrients and ruin your meal, experts warn

Popular grilling method can cause fish to fall apart while reducing nutritional value

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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One type of fish may not be ideal for the grill — even though it's a popular choice.

Saeng Douangdara, a Lao-American chef and food content creator, recently told The Takeout that fish fillets are best left off the grill grates.

Fillets are boneless cuts of fish, typically sliced lengthwise.

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They're a popular choice for home cooks looking to avoid dealing with bones or breaking down a whole fish.

The chef described fish fillets as "rather delicate and will most likely fall apart in the process," The Takeout reported.

Man seasoning fish on grill grates

A chef warns that fish fillets, while popular, can easily fall apart when placed directly on a hot grill. (iStock)

When grilling a whole fish, Douangdara said he starts by pat-drying and gutting it.

Then, the chef recommends covering it "generously" with coarse salt and, in a Lao twist, stuffing the fish's mouth with makrut lime leaves and lemongrass.

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He emphasizes preheating the grill, noting that it's the main factor in preventing sticking.

"For anyone new to grilling fish and who doesn't want to take the risk of not having dinner because the fish fell apart during the process, check out [the] grilling baskets that can easily be flipped and removed off the grill with ease," he suggested.

Woman's hands placing a salmon steak on a cutting board in a kitchen.

Fish fillets remain a go-to for convenience, but chefs caution they may not hold up well over direct heat. (iStock)

If grilled fillets are still a must, Douangdara said they can still work on the grill — as long as the fillets are thick and the grill is hot.

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"In scenarios where the fillet is thick, you could get away with grilling as long as the grill is very hot and oiled up, cooking the oiled skin side-down first," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Douangdara for further comment.

"Cooking method does affect nutritional value, and it's worth calling out."

Grilling fish at high heat can actually reduce some nutritional benefits, said Whitney Stuart, a Texas-based dietitian and diabetes educator at Whitness Nutrition.

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"Cooking method does affect nutritional value, and it's worth calling out," Stuart told Fox News Digital.

Grilling fish at high heat on the grate can cause "omega-3 degradation and charring that introduces heterocyclic amines (HCAs)," she said.

Fish and corn grilling on a barbecue grill

A chef recommends preparing whole fish with salt, herbs and aromatics for better grilling results and flavor. (iStock)

When the fillet breaks apart and falls through the grill grates, this can cause "significant protein and moisture loss," Stuart noted.

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The type of fish also matters, she said, with wild salmon, sardines and mackerel offering the highest levels of anti-inflammatory omega-3s.

Stuart recommends cooking with a foil packet, grill basket or a cedar plank to preserve "both the structural integrity of the fillet and its nutritional profile."

A fish-eating diner cutting into a baked salmon on a plate with a knife and fork

To preserve "the structural integrity of the fillet and its nutritional profile," a dietitian recommends cooking with a foil packet, grill basket or a cedar plank. (iStock)

"Lower and slower wins here," she advised.

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"Poaching and steaming are technically the gentlest methods for omega-3 retention, but properly executed grilling with a barrier still outperforms deep-frying, which adds oxidized fats and significantly changes the overall nutritional picture."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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