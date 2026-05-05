Weight-loss drugs are changing dining as customers eat half their meals, take rest home, celebrity chef says

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FIRST ON FOX: The restaurant industry is under constant pressure to evolve as tastes and trends change — including how much people are eating.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito, restaurateur and owner of New York City's new Bar Rocco, discussed how shifting consumer habits — including delivery, pricing and weight-loss trends — are reshaping the industry.

"There's no question the restaurant industry is changing," he said. "Mostly dining habits are changing."

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"A lot of people are getting food delivered to their homes," he said, noting one example.

"Now you can get everything delivered to your home. There was a time [when] fine-dining restaurants didn't do delivery, but now they all do."

At-home delivery is pulling some diners away from traditional restaurant experiences, DiSpirito said — while also contributing to a growing demand for faster, more efficient service when people do choose to dine out.

"They generally are looking for great value, but still looking for really indulgent foods, really special occasion experiences and vibes, and I think they want to feel like they experience something very special when they go out," he said.

"Even in fine dining, it's not uncommon to see someone order food and ask for a box to take it home."

A powerful impact on the industry has been the GLP-1 movement. As more Americans take weight-loss medications such as Ozempic, appetites are shrinking.

Yet while people are eating less, DiSpirito revealed that this hasn't led to restaurants reducing portions. Instead, he said, diners are taking their meals to go more often than before.

"Due to GLP-1 medications, people are eating less. There's no question about it. They're drinking less as well," he said — adding that they "still want big portions."

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"What I'm seeing is people are eating half of their food and taking the other half home," he continued.

"So now, even in fine dining, it's not uncommon to see someone order food and ask for a box to take it home on almost every occasion, even on a date, which was unheard of at one time."

DiSpirito reflected on how swanky restaurants used to give out tinfoil swans, which he said was devised by restaurateurs to "discourage take-home."

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"Now, we give them a nice pretty little package with a sticker on the bag," he said.

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The take-home trend is also a more economical move, as it makes for a "free" lunch the next day. DiSpirito said he understands why people are thinking about value.

"Prices are generally higher. Costs are much, much higher," he said.

"Restaurateurs are often blamed, but really we're just reacting to the cost of our inputs."

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DiSpirito said he doesn't fault customers "for wanting to take a little bit home and trying to get two meals out of [it]. Who can blame them?"