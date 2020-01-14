Wisconsin 20-year aged cheddar to sell for $209 per pound

This cheddar costs a lot of cheddar.

Hook’s Cheese Co. in Mineral Point, Wis., has churned out a very special 20-year aged cheddar that is set to sell for $209 per pound.

The award-winning cheese company has released this very rare dairy option only once before, in 2015, also for $209 per pound at the time. Its 450 pounds sold out completely in two days, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday.

This year, owners Tony and Julie Hook have upped production, making 500 pounds for the limited 2020 run.

Tony Hook, who told the Journal Sentinel that he taste-tests the cheddar each year during the two-decade aging process, has confirmed that this year’s batch tastes similar to the popular 2015 cheese.

“Very smooth, nice clean flavor,” he told the publication.

The last time Hook’s Cheese Co., released the aged cheddar, half of the proceeds were donated to the Dairy Innovation Hub at the University of Wisconsin, and the same will happen this time.

The cheese will be available for purchase on May 23, though some stores are reportedly taking advance orders.