McDonald's $2.50 McDouble sparks backlash as Americans say fast food is no longer cheap

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McDonald's is offering a $2.50 McDouble for a limited time on its McValue menu — but some customers argue the so-called "deal" highlights how far fast-food prices have climbed.

"On social media, some folks have voiced their distaste for McDonald's seemingly never-ending price increases, claiming that customers are falling for the old switcheroo," The Takeout reported.

"Anyone remember when McDoubles used to be 99 cents? It was only 10 years ago," a Reddit user wrote, in part.

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"Thing was a dollar, they sell billions of burgers, and I'm supposed to be impressed by $2.50?" said a commenter on X.

McDonald's maintains, however, that it is committed to "delivering great value" to its fans.

"Our focus has always been on listening to our customers and meeting their needs," McDonald's USA told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"That's why McValue was built as a flexible platform designed to evolve with them. The under $3 menu delivers on what they've told us matters most: consistently great prices on their favorite items and the freedom to order what they want, when they want — no bundling required."

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Yet some customers are lamenting what they perceive to be decreased value on the menu.

"Buy one, get one for a dollar is gone — so am I," a Reddit user wrote.

"Look, it was my go-to lunch for work every single day. Quick, easy and 5 bucks for lunch. That's gone, so am I. No reason else to go. Might only be 1 person, but that's one customer gone."

Others chimed in on a Reddit thread to say, "Once they get rid of 2 for 6 McMuffins, I'm not going anymore."

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"They went in the wrong direction," someone else said. "Affordability is not getting less for more. I def have eaten the breakfast sandwich 2nd for $1 quite a bit and will not return until an equal or better value is offered."

"With you on all of this," another commenter wrote. "Loved the chicken nuggets, and I'd do the ‘get a free fry with purchase of a drink’ — it was beautiful."

The level of food price inflation between February and March 2026 "varied depending on whether the food was purchased for consumption at home or away from home," according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

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The Consumer Price Index for food away from home (restaurant and other food-service purchases) was 3.8% higher in March 2026 than in March 2025.

As FOX Business previously reported, the world's biggest burger chain recently launched a standardized, nationwide McValue menu featuring 10 items under $3 and a new $4 breakfast bundle. The new strategy prioritizes "predictable everyday low prices" over complex, app-only digital coupons.

McDonald's said its McValue lineup has been refreshed to include more options for budget-minded eaters.

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"Alongside other everyday value offerings like meal deals, customers now have more options to choose from — whether they're looking for a quick snack or a complete meal," McDonald's told Fox News Digital.