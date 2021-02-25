Burglar steals NYC wine shop's entire $300G inventory, flees to 'parts unknown'

Merl-oh no.

Police in New York City are investigating the burglary of a wine shop in Manhattan — a theft that reportedly wiped the store of its entire inventory.

The owner of Taste Wine Co. in the East Village reported the burglary on Tuesday, the New York Post reports. He told officials he was last inside the store’s physical location on Jan. 8 (the shop also does business online), but claimed the entire inventory was still in stock at that time.

Police say the suspect, who remains unidentified, managed to flee to "parts unknown" after making off with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise, according to a report shared with Fox News. Among the items stolen, the Post reports the thief took approximately 1,000 bottles of wine, 1,000 bottles of liquor, and 125 wine dispensers used for storing and serving wine.

"There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," police say.

A representative for Taste Wine Co. was not immediately available to comment on the burglary for Fox News. The shop’s online business appeared to be active and operational as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information of the thief’s identity is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (for Spanish speakers). Tipsters can also visit the CrimeStoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.