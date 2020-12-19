Man's bizarre wine-opening hack for when you're 'in the middle of nowhere' stuns TikTok

Turns out, all you need is a sneaker to open a bottle of wine, according to social media.

Earlier this week, TikTok user Jamie Griff posted a video on the platform showing people how they can open a bottle of wine using just a shoe.

"I really like this way because it’s truly, you’re in the middle of nowhere, you have no tools, nothing except a shoe on your foot and a bottle of wine," he says in the video, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times as of Saturday morning.

In the video, Griff explains that you have to remove the foil and place the bottle of wine into the shoe.

"I’m going to use a tree, like we’re in the middle of nowhere and we have nothing else," Griff says. "But a good solid wall will work just fine."

Then, Griff starts hitting the sole of the shoe against the tree, holding the bottle of wine in the bottom of the shoe.

After just a few hits, the cork starts to rise out of the bottle, which Griff shows to the camera.

However, it appears to take much longer for the cork to fully pop out.

"There you go," Griff says in the video. "How to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew."

Commenters were blown away by Griff’s hack.

"These are the types of survival skills I need in my life," one person wrote.

"I don’t even care that I have 20 million wine openers in my house, I’m 100% attempting this on my next bottle of wine," someone else commented.

Another person said: "Me going to the shoe store asking where the wine openers are."

Others were more concerned about how someone would find themselves in such a dire situation.

"Whenever I’m in the middle of nowhere with just a bottle please pray for me," one commenter said. "I’m going through something."

"You’re in the middle of nowhere but you have wine," someone else added. "Yes sounds correct."

Griff’s video was actually his fourth wine-opening hack video. He also showed followers how to open a bottle of wine with a lighter, with a screwdriver, a screw and a hammer and with chopsticks.