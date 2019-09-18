Anthony Bourdain's personal possessions, including prized meteorite chef's knife, to go up for auction

A trove of Anthony Bourdain’s personal possessions, including his prized chef’s knife, are scheduled to hit the auction block next month.

The collection, which contains nearly 200 of the late chef’s “most prized” items, will be divided and displayed at exhibitions with Lark Mason Associates in New York, Texas and Georgia amid the online auction, taking place between Oct. 9 and Oct. 30. Previews of the lot will be available online starting Oct. 2 at iGavel Auctions.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN'S FRIENDS SAY THIS DATE IS WHEN WE SHOULD BE CELEBRATING 'BOURDAIN DAY'

Among the items up for bid are pieces of artwork, home furnishings, apparel and vinyl records Bourdain acquired during his life. Highlights include his teak flip-top desk by designer Peter Lovig Neilsen (estimated at $2,000 to $4,000); a manuscript for his novel “Bone in the Throat” (est. $700-$1,000); and a “chrome duck press” seen in the Paris episode of “The Layover” ($200-$300).

Perhaps the most-prized item, at least in terms of estimated value, is a Bob Kramer chef’s knife, made custom for Bourdain from steel and meteorite ($4,000-$6,000).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sixty percent of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Bourdain’s wife and daughter, while the remainder will be donated to the Culinary Institute of America — where Bourdain graduated from in 1978 — to further the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship.

“We are deeply honored that the Bourdain family has chosen to further Anthony’s curiosity and passion for learning through this generous donation that will support CIA students in their journeys,” said CIA president Dr. Tim Ryan of the late chef, author and television personality. “The ability to travel and experience other cuisines and cultures first-hand is a priceless gift that will ensure that his legacy lives on in the future leaders of the food world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bourdain, who recently earned two posthumous Primetime Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, was found dead of an apparent suicide on June 8, 2018. Close friends and fellow chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés have since campaigned to keep Bourdain’s memory alive by declaring June 25 — Bourdain’s birthday — to be “Bourdain Day,” during which fans are encouraged to share drinks and food with friends and loved ones.