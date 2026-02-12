Vegan passenger horrified after airline served 'rotten' sandwich on flight: 'Worst meal I have ever had'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airline is under fire after a vegan passenger was served what appeared to be a moldy sandwich, photos indicate.

Paul Booker, a British tourist who flew from Cancun to London on Jan. 14, posted a picture of the incriminating sandwich — which was served on a Virgin Atlantic flight — on X last month.

The pictures show two limp pieces of zucchini and what appear to be a charred, moldy pepper on a small baguette.

Booker told Kennedy News he was served the sandwich as a breakfast option toward the end of his 10-hour flight.

When he peeled open the sandwich bread, he was horrified by its contents — and immediately called over a flight attendant.

"It is certainly up there as the worst meal I have ever had. It's certainly the worst offering I have ever had," he said.

There was "no way" he was going to eat the unappetizing meal, he said.

"To be honest, it was almost like shock laughter."

The sandwich "looked like it was rotten," he said.

"I showed it to my friend, and to be honest, it was almost like shock laughter."

The flight attendant gave him a fruit salad and encouraged him to contact Virgin Atlantic for a voucher.

"It had this amusing writing on the box, 'We found love in a hungry place,'" Booker said — which he found ironic.

"I certainly didn't find love there, but I was certainly in the hungry place," he added.

Booker said he spent about $820 on the flight.

In return, Virgin Atlantic gave him a £100 voucher, equivalent to about $136 — an offer he dismissed as inadequate.

"They could've given me £500 [about $680] and it wouldn't be a drop in the ocean to them," he said.

The passenger said the flight attendant seemed "genuinely embarrassed" by the incident.

"All customers, including those with specific dietary requirements, should receive food that meets our usual high standards."

The airline told Fox News Digital that it takes dietary requirements very seriously.

"We never want to disappoint our customers, which is why it's disheartening to hear that Mr. Booker was unhappy with the meal served on his flight from Cancun to London Heathrow," a spokesperson said.

"All customers, including those with specific dietary requirements, should receive food that meets our usual high standards."

The episode highlights continued frustration among many travelers over airline meal quality.

Meanwhile, American Airlines recently announced it will roll out a limited-time, 1920s-inspired in-flight menu on select first- and business-class flights.

The menu will include upscale dishes like beef Wellington and caviar, the airline said.