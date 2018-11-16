Anthony Bourdain's friend Chef Daniel Boulud says the TV host died because 'his heart was broken’

Chef Daniel Boulud has revealed why he believes his friend Anthony Bourdain died back in June.

“His heart was broken, I think,” Boulud told Us Weekly of Bourdain's death on Wednesday in New York City. “I don’t know exactly but I know … I know that what he did was something that was a shock to everyone, absolutely.”

Though heartbroken to have lost his friend, the famous chef focused on the fond times he shared with Bourdain. “Anthony, I have many memories, as a friend, as a man who could connect with anyone and make people dream about food."

Boulud then recalled one of his favorite memories with the "Parts Unknown" host, revisiting a 2014 episode of the popular series when the two traveled to Boulud's hometown of Lyon, France and met with culinary expert, Paul Boscuse.

"Best memory of course is when he took me to Lyon and we did a show on Lyon," he said. “He took me to the school that I grew up as a kid and we sat down with 8-year-old children at the cafeteria and talked food with the children and had a lunch with the kids."

He continued, “Tony was so impressed by the quality of the food they were serving the children and I think that touched me a lot. And the time we spent with my parents and with Paul Bocuse as well.”

The famous CNN host was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday, June 8. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement at the time. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

A day after his death, it was announced by the prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region, that Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.

Bourdain's girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, tweeted on the day of his death, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

The twelfth and final season of Bourdain's "Parts Unknown," which was shot before the star's death, is currently airing on CNN.