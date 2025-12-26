America's strangest food obsessions of 2025 alarmed experts and took over social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From luxury produce selling for nearly $20 apiece to babies gnawing on rib-eye steaks, food and drink extremes in 2025 reflected American culture in unique ways.

Viral videos, social media challenges and wellness-driven experiments pushed boundaries in grocery aisles, coffee cups and even for high chairs.

The global protein supplement market surged to as much as $30 billion in 2025, according to some industry analyses, with no signs of slowing as consumers chase perceived health and wellness benefits.

Whether driven by indulgence, health fads or shock value, these six trends reported by Fox News Digital stood out as some of the strangest and most talked-about bites and beverages of the year.

Check these out.

1. $20 strawberries

A Los Angeles grocery store stunned shoppers by selling a single strawberry for $19.99.

Imported from Japan, the Elly Amai strawberry is packaged in its own display case. Influencers praised its flavor, while critics dismissed the price as a "social experiment."

Some joked that it was "still cheaper than eggs," a nod to another wild trend of 2025. Soaring egg prices at one point topped $8 a dozen, driven by disease-related supply disruptions and broader food inflation.

2. 'Carnivore babies'

The controversial "carnivore baby" trend took off on social media, with some parents feeding infants butter, bone broth, sardines and even rib-eye steak instead of traditional baby food.

While some doctors called the approach ancestral and nutrient-dense, many pediatric experts warned that cutting out fruits and vegetables could pose serious health risks for developing children.

3. Luxury water

At upscale restaurants, water became the new wine, with curated water menus offering sommelier guidance on mineral content, acidity and mouthfeel. Bottles have been priced from $11 to as much as $95.

Driven in part by wellness trends and Gen Zers drinking less alcohol, the booming "fine water" movement sparked both fascination and ridicule as diners debated whether luxury water represented refined indulgence or was simply pretentious.

4. Protein preoccupations

The protein obsession continued throughout 2025, spilling far beyond shakes and bars into everyday foods and drinks.

Viral trends promoted protein lattes, clear protein drinks and even Parmesan cheese wedges as cleaner whole-food alternatives to bars and powders, even as dietitians cautioned the craze is often driven by marketing and is easy to take too far.

5. Butter-dipped ice cream

The Connecticut-based Stew Leonard's grocery store ignited social media debate after unveiling butter-dipped vanilla soft-serve cones, coating ice cream in melted butter for a crunchy, salty shell.

Some viewers were horrified while others were intrigued. Many admitted they were curious to try it.

Store officials described the treat as "addictive" and "totally decadent."

6. 'BeanTok'

"BeanTok" gained traction as TikTok users claimed that eating about two cups of beans a day improved digestion, mood and appetite control.

Experts said the trend's benefits are largely driven by fiber and resistant starch, which support gut health, blood sugar regulation and feelings of fullness.

The craze reflects a broader resurgence of interest in fiber, as consumers look for food-based ways to naturally improve digestion and metabolic health.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis, Khloe Quill and Angelica Stabile contributed reporting.