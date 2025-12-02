Grocery chain goes viral with 'addictive' butter-dipped ice cream cones, sparking divided reactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A regional grocery store recently went viral after unveiling an unusual — and intriguing — treat: butter-dipped ice cream cones.

Stew Leonard's, a Connecticut-based chain with additional locations in New York and New Jersey, posted an Instagram video of the dessert on Nov. 20.

The video shows an employee dipping a vanilla soft-serve cone in a bowl of melted Stew Leonard's-brand butter.

"Soft serve … dipped in real butter," the post read. "Yes, we're testing it. Yes, it’s insane."

The chain also shared a video of its CEO, Stew Leonard Jr., trying the dish himself. The Instagram video has been liked nearly 75,000 times, sparking reactions ranging from amusement to mild disbelief.

"My son just said (in awe), 'We don't even do that in Wisconsin,'" one person wrote.

"Just because you ameriCAN doesn't mean you ameriSHOULD," another joked.

Many commenters were enthusiastic about the butter-and-vanilla combination and expressed interest in trying it.

"I would absolutely lose my mind over this," an Instagram user said.

"I could have gone my whole life without ever fathoming this combo … and now I'm craving it so much," another wrote.

Other social media users made suggestions for the dish.

"Serve with French fries!" one person wrote.

"Gotta do that with sweet-corn ice cream!" another viewer said.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Stew Leonard's described the treat as "the perfect combination of salty [and] sweet."

"I held off trying the butter-dipped cone for a few days for fear that I might like it too much, and I was right to do so," the official said.

"It's absolutely delicious!"

She added, "The overriding flavors are obviously vanilla, butter and salt, but as you take your first bite, there's a slight crunch from the cooled butter shell, and I think that's what makes the cone a little addictive and totally decadent."