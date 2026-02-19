Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Breakfast

Grits shock Maine diners as Southern chef spotlights regional breakfast divide

Chef says Maine diners prefer fewer sweet foods and lighter seasoning compared to Southern palates

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Chef reveals the secrets of a perfect Southern and New England breakfast Video

Chef reveals the secrets of a perfect Southern and New England breakfast

Chef Suzanne Vizethann of Maine breaks down what makes a perfect Southern breakfast — and how it compares to a classic New England morning meal.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In parts of the U.S., asking for grits with your eggs is expected. In others — it's a nonstarter.

A Southern staple, grits are rarely found on breakfast menus in much of the U.S., particularly in New England.

Conversely, New England's fare of baked beans, fish cakes and corned beef hash could be unappealing to most Southerners.

For chefs who've crossed the Mason-Dixon line, the breakfast divide is unmistakable, said Suzanne Vizethann, a Southern chef who relocated to Maine.

In 2011, she won an episode of the Food Network's "Chopped," beating out chefs from New York and Boston.

Corned beef hash, Vizethann and grits

Suzanne Vizethann says regional breakfast traditions highlight a sharp divide between Southern staples and New England classics. (iStock; Fox News Digital; iStock)

Vizethann runs Buttermilk Kitchen, a Southern restaurant brand serving two very different locales: Atlanta, Georgia, and Camden, Maine.

Vizethann told Fox News Digital she moved to the Pine Tree State after deciding to take over an 81-year-old diner, abandoning her original plans to start a bed and breakfast.

"They're very big on English muffins up here, which I personally love as well."

"They were going out of business.… All I can say is, it was like fate," Vizethann said. "It just really felt right."

OLYMPIANS CAN'T STOP EATING VIRAL CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE, EVEN FOR BREAKFAST

Despite the success of her Southern-inspired restaurant in coastal Maine, Vizethann noted that palates "are a little bit different."

"One of the main things I've noticed with true Mainers [is]… they don't like things as sweet as in the South," she said.

Woman cutting fried eggs

Eggs anchor breakfast plates across regions, whether served with Southern grits or Maine haddock fish cakes. (iStock)

"I've noticed they use less syrup and less jam.… But to my surprise, the grits have been really well received."

Dark coffee is another point of contrast, along with how heavily dishes are seasoned.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"I like spicy food a lot. I like heavily seasoned food," she said. "That's something that you don't find as much up here."

That said, there's still overlap between the two regional cuisines.

Blueberry muffins next to Suzanne headshot

Maine's reputation for blueberries plays a key role in the breakfast traditions that Vizethann highlights. (iStock; Kelly Berry)

"Maine is huge with blueberries and syrup and potatoes," Vizethann said. 

"And I think that's something everybody loves, especially in the South. We do a lot of stuff with blueberries as well."

"Atlanta is totally different from Camden, Maine, but everyone shares a love for a great quality breakfast."

"Obviously, it's more seafood-focused since we're on the coast … but there's a lot of seafood in the South as well," she added.

"So, we're doing food that's relatable — more country comfort-style dishes that translate well no matter where you are."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Still, there are some New England staples Vizethann can't get behind. She does, however, have a fondness for Moxie, Maine's famously polarizing drink.

Southern biscuits and gravy

Biscuits and gravy with eggs and hash browns are other Southern staples. (iStock)

"I'm not a big corned beef hash person," she said. "I've just never liked it. We do have it on our menu, and I think it's very good. It's just not my thing."

Rye bread is another popular New England food, although she prefers "something like white bread or sourdough."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Atlanta is totally different from Camden, Maine, but everyone shares a love for a great quality breakfast," she said. "That's what I love about food — the connection it brings, no matter where you're from or who you are."

Fish cakes next to Vizethann

In coastal Maine, Vizethann serves haddock fish cakes with marinated tomatoes, eggs and toasted English muffins. (iStock; Kelly Berry)

The blueprint for a perfect Southern breakfast looks very different from its New England counterpart, Vizethann said.

For a Southern breakfast, Vizethann said, "you've got to have grits, bacon, some sort of eggs, a biscuit for sure, either biscuit or cornbread [and] gravy, typically."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In New England, however, she'll prepare "haddock fish cakes that we deep-fry and serve those with some marinated tomatoes, eggs and toasted English muffins," she said.

Bowl of creamy breakfast grits with melted butter, served alongside a fresh buttermilk biscuit and a cup of black coffee on a wooden table.

A plate of breakfast grits with butter, plus biscuits and coffee, is shown above. For a Southern breakfast, "you've got to have grits, bacon, some sort of eggs, a biscuit for sure, either biscuit or cornbread [and] gravy, typically," Vizethann said. (iStock)

"They're very big on English muffins up here, which I personally love as well. So I think that would be the perfect New England breakfast. 

"And maybe a side of tartar sauce."

Related Article

Breakfast timing may hold the key to living longer, new research reveals
Breakfast timing may hold the key to living longer, new research reveals

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue