'American Kitchen' chef shares secret to homemade lasagna that has nothing to do with measurements

Lasagna from Scratch by Shereen Pavlides

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients

1/4 cup Italian olive oil

8 garlic cloves, minced

4 Calabrian chiles, minced

3 (28-ounce) jars of fresh canned tomatoes, crushed with hands

Fresh basil

Kosher salt/freshly ground black pepper

1 large egg

3 pounds whole milk homemade ricotta cheese (see homemade recipe)

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano + more

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1-pound homemade lasagna sheets (see homemade recipe)

12 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, grated on large hole of box grater (3 cups)

Fresh basil leaves to garnish

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a 6-quart pot, heat olive oil until it shimmers. Add garlic and chiles, sauté for 30–40 seconds. Add tomatoes and fresh basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a gentle boil, reduce to simmer, 15–25 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in an extra-large bowl, whisk the egg. Add the ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, parsley and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Cover and refrigerate; remove the cheese mixture from the refrigerator 30 minutes before assembling the lasagna.

Lasagna noodles

1. The recipe will make eight (12 x 6-inch) sheets of lasagna. Spread 2 to 3 (1/2 cup) ladles of sauce into the bottom of a 9x12x2 1/2-inch baking dish.

2. Bring a 6-quart pot of salted water to a rolling bubble. Use several ladles of this water to thin the marinara, as needed.

3. Boil the lasagna noodles, two sheets at a time, making sure they don't stick together, until par-cooked, 30 seconds. Use two pairs of tongs to remove each sheet, grabbing one at each end, dripping off the excess water. Place the noodles on a sheet of parchment paper until cool enough to handle. You can use kitchen gloves to protect your hands from the hot noodles as you work.

4. Evenly divide the ingredients, working in four layers: Place two noodles into the baking dish side by side over the sauce. Spread the ricotta mixture with an offset spatula to evenly coat the noodles. Spread 2 (1/2 cup) ladles of the sauce on top. Repeat layering the noodles with the ricotta mixture and the sauce. Lightly sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and evenly sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top. Cover with foil and place the dish on a rimmed baking sheet.

5. Bake until cooked through, 40–45 minutes. Remove the foil and increase the heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Continue baking until melty and lightly golden, about 15 minutes.

6. Remove the lasagna from the oven and let it rest for 20–25 minutes to set; otherwise it'll fall apart if you rip into it right away. Garnish with fresh basil, because you're fancy. Cut into squares. Serve any remaining marinara on the side.

