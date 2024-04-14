The taste of revenge was served in American diners for decades.

The British burned Falmouth, Maine in 1775; Fairfield, Connecticut in 1779; and Washington, D.C. in 1814.

Hungry Americans returned the favor for decades every time they ordered breakfast.

"Burn the British!" was a popular outcry from waiters to cooks in a largely forgotten uniquely American culinary vernacular. That would be diner lingo.

"'Burn the British' meant toasted English muffins," recalled David Steinmann, who was born in Brooklyn in the 1940s and today is chairman of the Jewish Institute for the National Security of America (JINSA).

The phrase and many others are remembered by diner-lingologists today as six U.S. states celebrate Patriots' Day.

It's held on the third Monday of April in honor of the anniversary of the start of the American Revolution on April 19, 1775.

"The lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek and even sometimes risqué phrases could be heard in wide use in busy diners during the 1920s continuing on well into the 1970s," Garrison Leykam, author of "Classic Diners of Connecticut," wrote for Connecticut Magazine (CTInsider.com).

The slang shouted in diners wasn’t shorthand. In many cases, its phrases were longer than the actual words they replaced.

The terminology instead was peppered with salty language, seasoned with political incorrectness and often served with a double order of entendre.

"Every diner had the counter man and the cooks," said Steinmann, who as a boy in New York City in the 1950s ate each Saturday with his family at their local diner in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

"If you ordered eggs sunny-side-up, the counter man yelled out, ‘Give me a pair looking at ya.' You wanted them over easy, he'd yell, ‘Give me a pair and blind ‘em.'"

Leykam has recorded hundreds of diner lingo phrases.

Among the highlights he listed:

Black cow - chocolate milk or root beer float

Blonde with sand - coffee with cream and sugar

Bronx vanilla - garlic

City juice - water

Clean up the kitchen - hash

Give it wings - serve it fast

Heart attack on a rack - biscuits and gravy

Honeymoon salad - lettuce, alone

Irish turkey - corned beef

The colorful language heard in diners largely faded out by the 1970s.

Several common American culinary idioms, however, still trace their roots to the phenomenon: blue-plate special, BLT (bacon lettuce, tomato sandwich) and java (coffee) among them.

"Black Cow" is the cryptic title of a hit song by Steely Dan in the 1970s.

Songwriters Walter Becker and Donald Fagen grew up among the diner culture of New York and New Jersey. The song title is likely a reference to diner slang.

"While you can still hear some of the remnants of diner lingo in use today in classic diners," writes Leykman, "its prevalence has been drowned out by the emergence of fast food chains and computer ordering."