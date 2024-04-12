Banana-focused food truck in New Jersey serves up fruity, frozen treats: 'Clean and refreshing'

It may be time this spring and summer to consider giving the cold shoulder to ice cream, frozen yogurt and milkshakes and instead indulging in a fruity, health-centric frozen treat — at least according to the passionate co-owners of Amanda Bananas.

Found on Pier 13 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the Amanda Bananas food truck offers fruity, refreshing frozen treats.

Located adjacent to the shipyard marina in Hoboken, Pier 13 is a seasonal open-air waterfront beer garden with food trucks and entertainment offerings — all with breathtaking views of the New York City skyline.

GEORGIA PEANUTS: HOW A LOWLY LEGUME BECAME A CULINARY STAPLE

"We started Amanda Bananas on July 4, 2012, day one of Pier 13, with the fireworks on the Hudson, as a side business for the both of us," said Steven DiPasquale, who co-owns Amanda Bananas with wife Amanda.

As the success of the business grew, Amanda DiPasquale left her job as a fifth-grade math teacher.

Steven DiPasquale, who worked in the hospitality business for more than 15 years, then decided to make Amanda Bananas their full-time business.

What’s fruit got to do with it?

Amanda Bananas is a soft-serve frozen fruit enterprise — and from the beginning the goal of the operation was clear.

"We wanted to make a healthy alternative ice cream that is all natural and tastes great," said Steven DiPasquale.

RAISE 500-POUND PUMPKINS IN YOUR BACKYARD: 5 TIPS FROM AMERICA'S WORLD-RECORD GOURD GROWER

"Our product is made from 100% fruit, so the base is dairy free, gluten-free, nut-free and vegan."

"By eating a banana, you can Indulge your sweet tooth without ruining your diet. A banana averages only about 110 calories."

The delicious treat is a healthier alternative to other snacks and treats, he said.

"Since our product is fruit-based with no added sugar, you don’t feel guilty," said DiPasquale. "One 6 oz. serving is roughly 110 calories."

On its website, Amanda Bananas notes that "by eating a banana, you can Indulge your sweet tooth without ruining your diet. A banana averages only about 110 calories."

It also shares that "as with many fruits, bananas contain a good amount of vitamin C. One banana provides about 10 mg of vitamin C, or about 15% of your daily recommended amount. Vitamin C boosts your immune system and cell health and improves the absorption of other nutrients such as iron."

GARDENING FOR BEGINNERS: FRUIT AND VEGETABLE GROWING TIPS FROM MASTER GARDENERS

The truck's soft-frozen fruit treat can be customized by patrons with more than 40 topping options.

"Amanda and I have watched families grow and literally watched children grow up before our eyes."

Current choices for the bases are banana and mango/pineapple swirl.

In addition, the truck offers smoothies — which are blended with 100% natural coconut water, and "blurries," which Steven DiPasquale said have a banana base with a blend of toppings.

When the married couple aren’t greeting and serving customers at the food truck at Pier 13, they do corporate events, weddings, birthdays, private events and more.

"We cater many corporate events during the week," he told Fox News Digital.

"We also do a select number of food truck festivals throughout the season, and occasionally we will do some music festivals."

Why is Hoboken their home base?

The pair's history with Hoboken runs deep.

"Pier 13 loved our concept and wanted to support local small businesses," said Steven DiPasquale.

"We also live in Hoboken — I've lived in Hoboken since 2001."

DiPasquale also once owned a restaurant/lounge on Washington Street in town, prior to launching Amanda Bananas.

"Hoboken is a great city because it feels like a small town, but like I said, it's still a city," he said.

"Amanda and I have watched families grow and literally watched children grow up before our eyes. We have families coming multiple times per week since we started in 2012. Kids in strollers or on their parents' shoulders — and now they are teenagers coming to the truck on their own."

What's most popular on their menu?

The Banana Cream Pie variety is one of the most popular menu items.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It’s our soft-serve frozen banana base topped with crushed graham crackers, Nutella and whipped cream," DiPasquale said.

Another favorite pick? The CocoSwirl smoothie.

"This is extremely popular on hot summer days. It’s our soft-serve frozen mango pineapple base blended with 100% natural coconut water," added DiPasquale.

For those who want the classic, he noted that the Original Amanda Banana is still "very popular for those who have any allergies or just want a simple, clean, refreshing snack."

The couple's ambition to "spread the love" is also on their menu.

"We hope to expand to other markets in 2024," said DiPasquale. He added, "You get back what you put in — and be prepared to have no days off," he said.

He also said he works hard to make his products the best he can for their customer base.

"You get what you pay for, so don’t cheap out on equipment or quality ingredients," he said. "Do it right the first time."

The Amanda Bananas truck is at Pier 13 in Hoboken (once the season opens) almost every day from May to September, weather permitting.

The Amanda Bananas food truck's official season is April to September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone can follow the business on Instagram @AmandaBananasNJ.

The truck posts its schedule on Pier 13 daily.