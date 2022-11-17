Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Zoë Kravitz shares update on fate of ‘Big Little Lies' season 3

The hit HBO show wrapped its second season in 2019

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Zoë Kravitz gave fans an update on whether her hit HBO show, "Big Little Lies," will be returning for a third season. 

"I don’t think it is," she revealed during a fan Q & A for GQ when asked when the show would resume.

"We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking," she continued. 

Zoë Kravitz attends the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere in 2019.

"And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done."

Vallée died at a cabin on the outskirts of Quebec City over the Christmas holiday last year.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019, in New York City.

"My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," Reese Witherspoon, the show's star, tweeted at the time.

In October, actress Laura Dern opened up about the possibility of a third season of "Big Little Lies" at the 2023 Spring-Summer Ralph Lauren fashion show.

The cast of "Big Little Lies" at the season 2 premiere.

"I'm gonna be shy about it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family -- just very lucky."

"I say, let's hold out hope," Dern teased. "Let's keep asking, it might just come true."

"Big Little Lies" won the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018.

The hit show aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, featuring an all-star cast, including Dern, Witherspoon, Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep.

