Laura Dern tells fans to 'hold out hope' for 'Big Little Lies' season 3: 'It might just come true'

Actress Laura Dern opened up about the possibility of a third season of her hit show "Big Little Lies" on Thursday evening at the 2023 Spring-Summer Ralph Lauren fashion show.

"I'm gonna be shy about it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family -- just very lucky."

"I say, let's hold out hope," Dern teased. "Let's keep asking, it might just come true."

The hit show aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, featuring an all-star cast, including Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep.

While Kidman and Witherspoon have spoken about their ideas for a possible third season, nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, back in July 2019, HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke out about a possible third season of the series a few days after the second season's finale.

"Never say never," he told press at the time.