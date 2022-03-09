Zoe Kravitz recalls feeling ‘uncomfortable' while on location for 'Big Little Lies': 'Weird racist people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zoe Kravitz said she felt "a little uncomfortable" on location in Monterey, California, while filming "Big Little Lies."

"There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable because it is such a White area," Kravitz, 33, told The Guardian.

"Just weird racist people in bars and things like that," Kravitz said when asked by the outlet to elaborate on what she meant.

Kravitz made the statement while talking about her decision not to only take on roles explicitly about race.

"At one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something," she explained. "Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist," which is why she took the part in "Big Little Lies."

Kravitz said in the interview that her character in the show was multi-layered because the part was "originally written for a White person."

Kravitz is the daughter of singer-turned-actor Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. She got her start in Hollywood at a young age working on the films "No Reservations" and "The Brave One" during her senior year of high school.

Besides "Big Little Lies," Kravitz has appeared in "The Divergent Series," "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "X-Men: First Class."

She recently landed her biggest role in "The Batman."

Despite landing the huge role, Kravitz was once turned down when attempting to audition for "The Dark Knight Rises." She was told she was too "urban" for the role at the time.

"I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan," she told the outlet. "I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant," Kravitz explained.

"Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment," she added.

Kravitz has been praised for her portrayal of Catwoman with Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer – all of whom have played the character – issuing their support.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, grossed $128.5 million in North America.