Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, pregnant with her third child: ‘Please be a boy’

Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is expecting her third child.

The 39-year-old’s husband Mike Tindall made the announcement on Wednesday during an appearance on “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way,” the 42-year-old beamed.

The couple currently shares two daughters: Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

“We’re not sure what to do,” said the former rugby captain. “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

When asked about possible names, Mike joked the pair are considering “Covey or Covina” to commemorate 2020.

The proud spouse added that while he’s happy to share the news with the world, his daughters aren’t aware they’re getting a new sibling -- yet.

“We haven’t told Mia just because we knew she would tell everyone at school,” Mike explained. “We will tell her now that we’ve gone through the scan. Yes, of course, we will tell her.

“I think she’ll be happy about it,” he continued. “She has been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena is growing up - she’s two-and-a-half now. She wants someone younger to play with and dress up.”

Mike admitted that the expectant mom wasn’t aware he would be making an announcement to the public.

“There’s a good chance she might just read it,” he said. “I’m not going to tell her that I’ve told you but shh, keep it (quiet). No one will know. What, 150,000 listeners a week? No one will tell her!”

Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. She was a champion equestrian who went by her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name in 2015. The pair originally tied the knot in 2011.

In 2018, Tindall opened up about suffering two miscarriages.

“Being helpless is horrible isn’t it?” she told BBC Breakfast. “It’s been a horrible road, but you know, actually now we’ve come out the end of it, hopefully, it makes you a stronger family.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.