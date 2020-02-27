Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall, husband Mike will not self-isolate following Italy trip

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, will not self-isolate after a trip to Italy, where the coronavirus is becoming a growing issue.

Zara, 38, and Mike, 41, have elected to follow U.K. government guidelines, the couple's spokesperson told People, and not self-isolate unless they exhibit flu-like symptoms after visiting an affected area.

The duo recently visited Bormio, a town in the northern Italy Lombardy region, for the English Alpine Championships.

While the Lombardy region is experiencing high volumes of coronavirus cases, Bormio is not currently under containment measures, according to the U.K. government's official website.

The website puts Bormio in a category two zone, indicating that "travelers do not need to undertake any special measures, but if they develop symptoms they should self-isolate and call NHS 111."

According to the BBC, coronavirus has infected over 400 people in Italy and has killed 12.

Last Friday, Mike shared photos from the trip on Instagram.

"Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships," he wrote in the caption. "Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new insta sensations @wethelostboyz."

The post contained several images of Mike spending time on the slopes with Zara and his pals, as well as sharing a drink and enjoying the ski competitions.