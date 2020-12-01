Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip change Christmas plans amid pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II is changing her Christmas plans this year, Fox News can confirm.

The British monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, will be spending the holiday at Windsor Castle, where they have been living amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday.

The queen usually celebrates Christmas with family at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. They traditionally all walk to church together but are not expected to attend church on Christmas Day to avoid large crowds of well-wishers gathering.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not revealed their Christmas plans yet with their children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. In years past, they've also visited Kate’s family in Bucklebury.

Her mother, Carole, previously said on social media that she'll video call her grandkids as they won't be able to gather.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating their first American Christmas together at their new Montecito home outside Los Angeles.

The couple just celebrated their first Thanksgiving together in the U.S. with Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

People magazine reported that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be staying at their country home Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on Christmas Day.

Like several countries around the world, the United Kingdom has faced renewed restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced rules for the upcoming holiday in November. Brits can be part of one bubble of three households and cannot change that bubble. They will only be allowed to meet in private homes, places of worship and outdoor spaces. The rules will be in place from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27.

