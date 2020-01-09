Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall suspended from driving

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has been banned from driving for six months.

The royal family member, 38, was suspended after being caught while speeding in a Land Rover near her home in the Cotswold. She was given four more points on her license for doing 91 mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire which took her over the 12 point limit, according to the BBC.

The speed limit on that road is 70 mph.

ZARA TINDALL SAYS SHE FELT 'HELPLESS' AFTER DEVASTATING MISCARRIAGES

The equestrian star did not attend her court date because she was in Australia with her husband, Mike Tindell, but her lawyer pleaded guilty for her.

"Because Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her license she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offense," prosecutor Farley Turner said. The nine points were from another driving incident three years ago. Tindall was also fined $880 and had to pay a victim surcharge of $200.

Ironically her mother, Princess Ann, was also caught speeding on the same road in 2001.

ZARA TINDALL MAKES HERSELF COMFORTABLE AT ROYAL WEDDING, TWITTER NOTICES HER BORED LOOK

Driving incidents aren't uncommon in the royal family. In January 2019, Prince Phillip was in a car accident near Queen Elizabeth's estate at Sandringham.

He gave up his license after the crash and luckily the two women in the other car, along with a 9-month-old baby, only suffered minor injuries.