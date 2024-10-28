On Oct. 25, Zachery Ty Bryan refused to take Oklahoma's sobriety test at the time of his DUI arrest and was booked in Custer County, according to dash cam footage.

After the "Home Improvement" star declined to take the sobriety test, he was placed in the front seat of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle and taken to jail. During the car ride, Bryan apologized to the arresting officer for "liking to drink."

"I'm just a good dude, man, I don't know why everybody – I'm sorry I like to drink," Bryan told Trooper Kendrick Johnson.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ ACTOR ZACHERY BRYAN ARRESTED FOR DUI: POLICE

"You have zero judgment from me. Here's the deal, I got you for driving under the influence. It's a safety deal. If we were just to leave you there and we're not going to know if you're going to stay there or drive away," Johnson told Bryan. "Like you've said yourself, you're not safe to drive, but we deal with public safety."

WATCH: ZACHERY TY BRYAN REFUSED SOBRIETY TEST, APOLOGIZES FOR ‘LIKING TO DRINK’ DURING DUI ARREST: DASH CAM

At approximately 6:47 a.m., Lt. Steven Cornell found Bryan sleeping in the back of his Range Rover on the side of the road. Cornell then parked up the road from Bryan and eventually, Bryan started his car and drove past Cornell, according to the PC affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I'm just a good dude, man, I don't know why everybody – I'm sorry I like to drink." — Zachery Ty Bryan

Cornell pulled over Bryan for a routine traffic stop, and he confessed that he was intoxicated. Cornell then called Johnson to take over the DUI arrest.

Johnson then read Bryan the November 2022 Implied Consent test request and informed him the test would be a breath test. Bryan refused to take the test and stated "no," according to the dash cam footage.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ STAR ZACHERY TY BRYAN ARRESTED AGAIN ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

At the beginning of the dash cam footage, Bryan told Johnson that he was "running from California right now."

"I hate that place. So f---ing terrible," he continued.

Also in the dash cam footage, Bryan told Johnson that he "thought he was doing the right thing" by pulling his car over and attempting to sleep off his alcohol consumption.

This is not the first time Bryan has had some trouble with the law or the first time he's been arrested for a DUI.

Earlier this year, Bryan was arrested for driving under the influence in La Quinta, California, where he resides.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital in February.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

Brito-Gonzalez added, "The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

Bryan was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, in addition to a misdemeanor of "contempt of court."

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at the time, and was released on $50,000 bail.

Bryan was also arrested in July 2023 after authorities were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between Bryan and an unnamed woman, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time. He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, and as part of a negotiated resolution which dismissed the second count of assault in the fourth degree, Bryan was only required to serve seven days in jail instead of 19–20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea stemming from an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in which he allegedly tried to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, the character played by Tim Allen on the popular sitcom "Home Improvement," which ran from 1991-99. Bryan has acted intermittently since then, including a role in 2006’s "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" and most recently, "The Guardians of Justice."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.