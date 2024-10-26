‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Bryan arrested for DUI: police

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for driving under the influence in Custer County, Oklahoma.

Bryan "was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for a second felony offense and then driving without a valid driver's license," Oklahoma police confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Bryan, 43, was booked at 8:34 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

ZACHERY TY BRYAN, FORMER 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' STAR, ARRESTED FOR DUI

This wasn’t the "Home Improvement" star’s first DUI arrest.

Earlier this year, Bryan was arrested for driving under the influence in La Quinta, California, where he resides.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital in February.

ACTOR ZACHERY TY BRYAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ASSAULT STEMMING FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

Brito-Gonzalez added, "The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bryan was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, in addition to a misdemeanor "contempt of court."

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at the time, and was released on $50,000 bail.

Bryan was arrested in July 2023 after authorities were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between Bryan and an unnamed woman, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ STAR ZACHERY TY BRYAN ARRESTED AGAIN ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, and as part of a negotiated resolution which dismissed the second count of assault in the fourth degree, Bryan was only required to serve seven days in jail instead of 19–20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea stemming from an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in which he allegedly tried to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bryan played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, the character played by Tim Allen on the popular sitcom "Home Improvement," which ran from 1991-99. Bryan has acted intermittently since then, including a role in 2006’s "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" and most recently, "The Guardians of Justice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.