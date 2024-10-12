‘Home Improvement’ star Richard Karn shows off slimmed-down physique since ‘90s heyday

"Home Improvement" actor Richard Karn was spotted on a rare, yet casual, outing in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old was seen with his wife, Tudi Roche, earlier this month as they went grocery shopping together.

Karn sported a casual blue-and-red striped golf shirt and navy-blue shorts. He additionally wore gray sneakers and had sunglasses wrapped around his neck, while he was on his cell phone. The actor rocked a white beard and gray hair for his laid-back outing.

His slimmed-down appearance comes more than 30 years after he first starred in the popular sitcom "Home Improvement" alongside co-star Tim Allen.

"Home Improvement" aired from 1991 until 1999.

Although the final episode of "Home Improvement" aired 25 years ago, Allen and Karn have remained close. The two played Tim Taylor and Al Borland in the hit series.

Three decades after the comedy first premiered, the two reunited in 2021 for the show "Assembly Required," where they tapped into their DIY roots.

The co-stars both hosted the reality competition series that focused on contestants rebuilding everyday household items.

During Karn and Allen’s acting days on "Home Improvement," the stars co-hosted a DIY-themed TV show called "Tool Time."

"I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what 'Tool Time' really was, where I add more power to it, I break something, he'd be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit," Allen previously told "Entertainment Tonight."

He added that the chemistry between them on "Assembly Required" was "just like [our characters] Al Borland and Tim Taylor."

Karn’s other television credits include his recurring role on the acclaimed series "PEN15" in 2019.

He also hosted game shows such as "Family Feud" from 2002 until 2006 and "Bingo America" from 2008 to 2009.