Zach Bryan calls out fellow country singer, takes down duet after being mocked for $350 million record deal

Bryan collaborated with John Moreland on his 2024 song 'Memphis; The Blues'

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Zach Bryan is taking a stand against a critic.

The "Something in the Orange" singer took to Instagram Friday to call out another singer-songwriter, John Moreland, for a subtle dig he seemingly made about him on his own account.

"$350 M is a lot to pay for the f---in off-brand version of me," Moreland wrote to his Instagram story. "Y'all have a great day."

A split image of Zach Bryan and John Moreland

Zach Bryan responded after John Moreland seemingly called him an "off-brand version of me." (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach; Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

Variety reported earlier this week that Bryan had made a new deal with his label, Warner Records, to extend his contract to include at least two more albums. The outlet claimed that he has also either sold or is currently in the process of selling his publishing catalog, and that together, the two deals total $350 million.

Bryan, who wrote and recorded a duet with Moreland called "Memphis; The Blues" on his 2024 album "The Great American Bar Scene," shared a screenshot of Moreland's comment and added a response of his own.

"Yooo just saw this from an artist I've always respected and supported," he wrote. "Not trying to be dramatic but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records. Replacing Memphis the Blues. If it goes down for a bit just know this is the reason!"

He added, "No hard feelings! Confused as s---, Tulsans look out for Tulsans!"

Zach Bryan in a black cutoff shirt strums the guitar on stage

Zach Bryan took down his duet with Moreland after he saw his comments. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In another post, Bryan said that his message would be the last he commented on the matter, explaining, "Not partial to arguing with butt hurt grown men."

"Memphis; The Blues" is currently unavailable on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, though Bryan has assured his fans that this is only temporary.

"Gonna re-release it btw!!!" he wrote in another Instagram post. "All is well!! All is well."

Moreland did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Zach Bryan plays guitar on stage

Zach Bryan told followers that he would re-release his duet with Moreland. (Getty Images)

This isn't Bryan's first time posting about another artist on social media. Last year, the singer deactivated his X account after making a comment about Taylor Swift.

"Eagles > chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who's with me," he tweeted before deleting the message and later shutting down the account. He then explained his line of thinking in a series of posts on his Instagram story.

Zach Bryan Taylor Swift post

Zach Bryan made a heartfelt statement after being called out for comments he made about Taylor Swift. (Zach Bryan/Instagram)

"For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night," Bryan wrote on top of a screengrab of Swift’s song with Post Malone, "Fortnight," on Instagram. "I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong."

The "Heading South" singer acknowledged the longtime feud between Swift and West, as he continued to explain, "I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often."

Zach Bryan onstage

Bryan deactivated his X account after the comments about Swift. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Bryan, 28, added that he hoped one day to explain to Swift about his controversial social media post. He additionally apologized to Swifties and detailed why he had deactivated his X account.

"Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it," he penned. "I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!"

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending