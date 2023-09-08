Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Zach Bryan gives full explanation on arrest: 'I was an idiot'

Bryan revealed he spent a few hours in jail after his arrest

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Fan gets kicked out of Zach Bryan's concert Video

Fan gets kicked out of Zach Bryan's concert

Country music star requested a fan be kicked out of his concert after she attempted to grab his guitar out of his hands.

Zach Bryan was arrested last night in a small town in Oklahoma on an obstruction of investigation charge.

While it was not immediately clear exactly what led to the arrest, the country singer took to Instagram this morning to offer a lengthy explanation of the timelines of events and to profusely condemn his own actions.

"I just want to be completely transparent for everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything," he began in a series of videos posted to his Instagram story. "Because I don't want the internet to do what the internet does and like, I don't know, make stuff up."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR ZACH BRYAN ARRESTED IN RURAL OKLAHOMA

Zach Bryan

County music singer Zach Bryan was arrested and booked at Craig County Jail. (CRAIG COUNTY JAIL)

He explained that he still has to deal with the "legalities" of the situation, but he did go to jail. He said that police "didn't play favorites," and admitted "I was an idiot today."

It is worth noting that at the beginning of the video, posted just hours ago, he said that he was halfway through driving to New York and had "seven Red Bulls in me," so it seems that when he recorded the videos, he had not slept much since the arrest, if it all.

"My decisions did not reflect who I am as a person and I just want to make that clear," he continued. "I should have been smarter about it."

Zach Bryan plays guitar on stage

Zach Bryan took full responsibility for the actions that led to his arrest. (Getty Images)

Bryan claimed that three days ago, he was driving in his own small town in Oklahoma and passed a police car going "four or five miles over" the speed limit. He was pulled over, and the officer asked for his license, registration and address. However, the singer, who is a big star in the country music world at this point, did not feel comfortable sharing his address.

The officer allegedly told Bryan that if he did not give his address, he would be taken to jail. He said he still refused, and he was asked to get out of his car and was then handcuffed.

CONCERT CRAZIES: TAYLOR SWIFT, ZACH BRYAN, TIM MCGRAW FACE WILD FANS, ‘POSSESSED’ PIANOS AND FALLS ON STAGE

"I'm like ‘Man, what the hell is going on, why are you doing this?’" he recalled. "He's like, ‘Why are you not giving me your address?’"

Zach Bryan at the ACMS

Zach Bryan has been a rising star in the country music world since his breakthrough album "American Heartbreak." (Getty Images)

He said that they discussed his situation further and that he did end up providing his address, and the officer uncuffed him and let him off with a warning for speeding.

Yesterday, he planned on driving to Boston to see a concert. He left with his security guard in another car behind him, and shortly into their drive, the security guard was pulled over. After circling back and pulling up near his guard's car, he waited for several minutes, then stepped out of his car to smoke.

"The cop comes up to me and is like, ‘Sir, get back in your vehicle,’" Bryan said. "I'm like, ‘I’m not the one who's getting pulled over.'" He was told again to get back in his car and warned that if he did not, he would be taken to jail.

Zach Bryan sings on stage

Zach Bryan spent a few hours in jail after being arrested for obstruction of investigation. (Getty Images)

"Like a dumba--, I'm like ‘You’re going to take me to f---ing jail? What do you mean?'" he continued.

The singer admitted to getting "too lippy" with the officer, and he said he "didn't help [his] situation at all."

After calling his behavior "ridiculous and immature" and saying he "felt like a child," he said "I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law, I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been, and it was my mistake."

He went on to say that he was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of the police car, and he recalled saying that the handcuffs were tight and being told that "they're not supposed to be comfortable," noting that the officer "was just being a cop."

Zach Bryan performing

Zach Bryan performs during a concert held at the Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"So I'm just getting more angry and angry, which is like the worst thing you can possibly do. So 15 minutes goes by, they finally let me out of the vehicle, and I'm just mouthing off like an idiot, like an actual child. I'm like, ‘Man, someone’s got to get a hold of you guys, why are you using your authority like this, this is so wrong,' when in reality they were doing their jobs, I was just upset."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bryan continued, "He looks and me and says, ‘Man, look, I’m going to tell you this, and don't interrupt me,'" and then admitted that he did interrupt him.

"So he said, ‘I’m going to take you to jail,' and he took me to jail."

Zach Bryan performing

Zach Bryan performs on day 4 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 9, 2023 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

He ended up spending a few hours in jail, and he said that shortly after he arrived, he began to cool down. He eventually shook hands with the officer who arrested him.

The country star repeated that the incident was his fault. He told his fans that he did not need them to defend his behavior, and he said that it would not happen again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His lengthy video statement follows a statement he shared on social media last night, his first on the arrest. There, he apologized again for what happened and wrote, "I'm just trying the best I can."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending