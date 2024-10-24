Zach Bryan backlash over breakup is latest controversy after arrest, drunken Taylor Swift comment

Zach Bryan is taking some heat from Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia fans about the way he publicly announced his split from the 25-year-old influencer.

On Tuesday, hours after Bryan said on his Instagram Story that they had broken up, LaPaglia took to her YouTube page to say she had just woken up to his post and "had no idea" he planned to make their separation public.

"He didn’t text me, he didn’t call me," LaPaglia said through tears in the video. "So, I’m like completely blindsided by that."

While Bryan’s fans mostly showed him support on his social media, he faced a backlash from LaPaglia’s followers, calling his post "unfair" and a "betrayal."

"You’re beautiful and that’s so unfair," one viewer wrote in the comments of her video. "He really has created quite the pattern. So sorry you were hurt like this. You’re stronger than you should have to be. Sending love."

Another person wrote, "You gave him a chance to prove that he could be loyal and good when in his past relationships he showed that he wasn’t. I totally feel your pain, you saw the best in him and everyone could tell you truly loved him. You’ll get through it."

"his demons are his own to deal with," a third said.

The controversy is just the latest in the last year for the 28-year-old Grammy winner.

In September of last year, the "I Remember Everything" singer was arrested for obstruction of investigation after he said he had gotten "too lippy" with a police officer.

Bryan explained that he had been driving through Oklahoma to Boston to go see a concert with his security guard in another car.

After his security guard was pulled over by an officer behind him, he said he turned around and pulled over near them, eventually getting out of his car for a smoke after waiting for several minutes.

He said when the officer told him to get back in his car, he said, "I’m not the one who's getting pulled over."

He was told again to get back in his car and warned that if he did not, he would be taken to jail.

"Like a dumba--, I'm like ‘You’re going to take me to f---ing jail? What do you mean?'" he continued.

After calling his behavior "ridiculous and immature" and saying he "felt like a child," he said "I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law, I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been, and it was my mistake."

"So I'm just getting more angry and angry, which is like the worst thing you can possibly do. So 15 minutes goes by, they finally let me out of the vehicle, and I'm just mouthing off like an idiot, like an actual child. I'm like, ‘Man, someone’s got to get a hold of you guys, why are you using your authority like this, this is so wrong,' when in reality they were doing their jobs, I was just upset."

"I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often." — Zach Bryan

Bryan continued, "He looks and me and says, ‘Man, look, I’m going to tell you this, and don't interrupt me,'" and then admitted that he did interrupt him.

"So he said, ‘I’m going to take you to jail,' and he took me to jail."

Bryan also got into hot water with Swifties last month after he posted on X "eagles > chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who's with me" one night.

The "Something in the Orange" singer deleted his X account after the backlash and later wrote on his Instagram Story: "For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong."

"I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically," he added, alluding to West’s own controversies. "I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often."

Adding context, he said: "I’ve been going through a hard time in my own life and I think I was projecting a little."

He finished by saying: "I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music," urging, "Don’t drink and tweet!!"