YouTubers claim they tricked 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin into first public interview since show's release

Two YouTubers have claimed they've tricked Carole Baskin, a star of Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," into her first public interview since the show's release.

The pair of Internet personalities -- Archie Manners and Josh Pieters -- shared a video online, detailing how they managed to score interviews with Baskin and several other celebrities by posing as staffers from various popular late-night talk shows, such as "The Tonight Show."

The duo's video explained that they'd use audio clips from popular hosts such as Jimmy Fallon to trick stars into believing they were speaking with the famous comedians via audio.

In their video, Manners and Pieters revealed that they posed as producers of Fallon's show when they asked to interview the big-cat enthusiast.

Baskin initially turned down the request, Manners and Pieters said, but eventually accepted after they promised not to speak about "Tiger King," which they explained "was fine with us because we couldn't make Jimmy Fallon talk about 'Tiger King.'"

Manners and Pieters explained that they used clips of Fallon's interviews mentioning the word "cat," including interviews with Kat Dennings and cast members of the musical movie "Cats."

Baskin spoke with the duo over Zoom, and they explained to her that while she cannot see Fallon, he could hear her, she would hear him and he would be asking her questions.

The interview then began as the duo played an audio clip of Fallon greeting a guest.

"I'm doing great," Baskin said. "My daughter, Jamie, suggested that I do this interview with you, so she says 'Hi,' and we are working every day with the cats at the sanctuary."

The YouTubers played more clips of Fallon's voice, asking her who was quarantining with her, and what she's been doing.

"Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go about half of our staff, and thankfully, all of our animal care is done by volunteers," Baskin said. "So, the animals are still getting their daily care, but it means all of us are having to work double-time to make sure that all that happens."

Baskin further discussed life in quarantine while running the sanctuary.

"Thankfully, we were able to fill up our freezers, we can store about 20,000 pounds of food at a time," she said.

Baskin later added: "After COVID-19, I just don't know if we're ever going to be able to do tours again."

The YouTubers then convinced Baskin to don a flower crown and introduce several video clips while saying her catchphrase: "Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it's Carole at Big Cat Rescue."

The video contained a montage of pictures that Manners and Pieters claimed the public hadn't seen.

Fallon recently has been asking each of his guests if they'd like to spotlight a charity or cause during their remote appearances on his show, so the Internet personalities replayed a clip of the late-night host asking Baskin to do the same.

"There is something you can do to end the abuse of big cats and to save them in the wild," the activist said. "That's to make the 'call of the wild,' and you can do that by testing the words 'cats,' C-A-T-S, to the number 5-2-8-8-6."

Baskin continued, explaining that such a text message would alert a member of Congress and serve as support for the Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bill she's supported.

They then concluded the interview with a clip of Fallon thanking a guest for joining him.

"Tiger King" followed the rivalry between Baskin and fellow big cat enthusiast Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- better known as Joe Exotic -- and also examined rumors that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her ex-husband.

Baskin and her husband, Howard, did previously speak to the Tampa Bay Times following the release of the series.

Reps for Baskin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.